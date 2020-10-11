Scrappers run over Senators late

Nashville ran its way to victory against the defending Class 4A state champions.

The Scrappers trailed Joe T. Robinson 35-20 with 10:54 remaining in the third quarter, but the Scrappers used their running game to get back into Friday's game against the Senators.

Nashville rushed for 137 of its 353 yards on the ground in the final two quarters to earn a 36-35 victory at Scrapper Stadium in Nashville.

Senior quarterback Ty Gordon gave Nashville a 36-35 lead with 8:21 left to play with a 3-yard touchdown run and his two-point conversion run.

Gordon led Nashville with 138 yards and 3 touchdowns on 30 carries; senior running back Keyshawn Stewart added 115 yards and 1 touchdown on 20 carries; and Dontrelle Robinson, a senior wide receiver, gained 112 yards on 5 carries with 1 touchdown.

Nashville Coach Mike Volarvich said Gordon was instrumental in the victory.

"Ty was a workhorse," he said. "He had 30 carries. Anyone who runs that much knows what that can do to your body. They were all tough carries, up through the A- and B-gap."

Volarvich said the Scrappers were the more physical team in the second half.

"Our kids played extremely hard," he said. "We won the battle in the trenches. We were able to wear them down.

"We had three different players with over 100 rushing yards. We feel like we can throw it and run it. But [Friday] night, we were able to run the ball well."

Nashville avenged a 34-7 defeat at Robinson a year ago, but Volarvich said that loss was not the driving factor for the Scrappers.

"We knew we couldn't have the self-inflicted wounds," Volarvich said. "We really concentrated on not having those this week. We knew we had a good team. We had to limit the mistakes."

The Scrappers (4-1) lead the 4A-7 Conference at 2-0. Volarvich didn't understate the magnitude of beating the Senators, which finished 14-1 and won the Class 4A state title in 2019.

"It's a huge win," Volarvich said. "Especially this year, every conference win counts. We don't know if we will play next week or the week after. Nobody knows. But any conference win is super important."

Nashville is scheduled to travel to Ashdown on Friday.

King at 200

Dave King earned his 200th victory at Batesville with a 42-12 victory over Forrest City on Friday night.

King, 62, is the eighth active coach in the state to have at least 200 victories in Arkansas. He joins Rison's Clay Totty (219), Wynne's Van Paschal (217), Warren's Bo Hembree (210), Pulaski Academy's Kevin Kelley (209), Farmington's Mike Adams (205), and White Hall's Bobby Bolding and Prairie Grove's Danny Abshier (204).

The late Frank McClellan is the state's all-time leader in wins with 346 at Barton, and he won 367 games overall.

For King, reaching 200 was a special moment.

"I've been fortunate to have a great group of kids," King said. "I've had a lot of great assistant coaches. We've had great support in the community.

"It takes everybody to have a great program. I appreciate everyone's support."

King, an Elkins native and former baseball player at John Brown University in Siloam Springs, arrived at Batesville in 1996. He led the Pioneers to the school's only state championship in 2003 as well as four state title game appearances, nine semifinal appearances and nine conference titles.

Batesville (4-2, 3-0 5A-East Conference) is scheduled to travel to Wynne (6-0, 3-0) on Friday night.

Waller shines

Conway's 52-49 victory at Cabot on Friday night had plenty of fireworks.

There were 12 combined touchdown passes between Conway's Ben Weese (6) and Cabot's Tyler Gee (6), and a combined 1,149 yards of offense.

But there was some defense provided by a Conway defender.

Junior safety Ashton Waller had three interceptions.

He intercepted Gee right before halftime as Conway held on to its 21-0 lead. Then, in the fourth quarter, with Cabot deep in its own territory, Waller picked off Gee again.

That turnover allowed Conway to extend its lead to 52-42 with 4:35 left to play after senior quarterback Ben Weese threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Dillion Silverman-Barnes.

It was a back and forth game between Conway and Cabot. While the offensive numbers were massive, Waller's contributions did not go unnoticed by Conway Coach Keith Fimple.

"He's a guy that played every game as a sophomore last year," Fimple said. "The experience factor is huge."

Waller's plays helped change the game's momentum, Fimple said.

"You lean on guys like that, especially in this conference [7A-Central]," he said.

Conway (3-2, 1-1 7A-Central) is set to host Fort Smith Northside on Friday.

Rank 'em

Nashville is the new No. 1 team in Class 4A after its 36-35 victory over previous No. 1 Joe T. Robinson on Friday night.

The overall top 10 saw its top two teams, Bryant and North Little Rock, idle thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. Little Rock Central, which was to have played at Bryant, and Little Rock Southwest, which was scheduled to face North Little Rock, both had to cancel their games.

Conway moves up to No. 5 in the overall top 10 after it defeated Cabot 52-49. Cabot drops two spots to No. 7, where Conway was entering Friday's game.

Benton enters the top 10 at No. 9. The Panthers defeated Little Rock Parkview 30-20 in Little Rock.

Class 3A No. 1 Harding Academy was also off Friday. The Wildcats were forced to cancel their game against Riverview because of several positive cases of covid-19 at Harding Academy.

With its loss to Nashville, Robinson moved down to No. 3 in the Class 4A Super Six. Shiloh Christian is now No. 2.