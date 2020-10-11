VOLLEYBALL

UALR loses in five sets

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock (1-8, 1-7 Sun Belt Conference) lost 20-25, 25-21, 27-29, 25-23, 15-11 to Texas-Arlington (3-0 Sun Belt and overall) on Saturday at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock.

Laura Jansen led the Trojans with 25 kills. Alyssa Nayar had 38 assists and Leigh Maher had 22 digs.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

ASU wins in 2 OTs

Victoria MacIntosh scored the game-winning penalty kick to lead Arkansas State University (7-0-0, 6-0-0 Sun Belt) to a 1-0, double-overtime victory over Texas State (2-8-1, 2-4-0) on Saturday afternoon.

MacIntosh's goal came after Darby Stotts was fouled in the box after getting a pass from Haley Husted.

Megan McClure made three saves for the Red Wolves, who outshot the Bobcats 6-3.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services