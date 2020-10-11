Stepping out, Trump talks briefly to crowd

President Donald Trump speaks from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House to a crowd of supporters, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump made his first public appearance at a White House event Saturday after being hospitalized with covid-19, but his return was a brief one.

Trump took off a mask moments after he emerged onto the White House balcony to address the crowd on the lawn below. Five days after Trump returned from Walter Reed Medical Center, his health remained a mystery as White House officials did not reveal if he had tested negative.

The president's White House physician, Navy Cmdr. Sean Conley, said Saturday that the president is no longer at risk of transmitting the virus, and added that Trump was showing no evidence of his illness progressing or adverse reactions to the aggressive course of therapy he has received.

Aides to the president insist that it is safe for Trump to return to his regular activities. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines call for infected people to wait at least 10 days from the onset of symptoms, Dr. Anthony Fauci noted in an Associated Press interview. That onset for Trump was Oct. 1, according to his doctors.

With bandages visible on his hands, likely from an intravenous line, Trump spoke for 18 minutes, far less than at his normal hour-plus rallies. He appeared healthy, if perhaps a little hoarse. Trump offered no policy proposals and instead praised law enforcement agencies.

Security was stepped up around the White House before the event, which was called a "peaceful protest for law & order" and predominantly attended by Black and Hispanic supporters. Police and the Secret Service closed surrounding streets to vehicles and shut down Lafayette Square.

"I'm feeling great," said Trump, who said he was thankful for the good wishes and prayers as he recovered. "Through the power of American science and medicine, we will eradicate" the virus "once and for all."

"Thank you all for the prayers," Trump said from the Blue Room balcony to the hundreds of invited guests.

Officials organized the crowd just steps from the Rose Garden, where two weeks ago the president held another large gathering to formally announce his nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. That event is now being seen as a possible covid-19 superspreader as more than two dozen people in attendance have contracted the virus.

Trump had hoped to hold campaign rallies this weekend but settled for the White House event. He planned to ramp up his travel with a rally in Florida on Monday, followed by trips to Pennsylvania and Iowa on subsequent days.

Before the speech, White House officials said they had no information to release on whether the president was tested for the virus, meaning he made his first public appearance without the White House verifying that he's no longer contagious.

BIDEN NEGATIVE

As questions linger about his health -- and Democratic rival former Vice President Joe Biden steps up his own campaigning -- Trump has more frequently called into radio and TV programs to speak with conservative interviewers, hoping to make up for lost time with just over three weeks until Election Day and millions already voting.

Biden's campaign said the candidate again tested negative on Saturday. Biden was potentially exposed to the coronavirus during his Sept. 29 debate with Trump, who announced his positive diagnosis barely 48 hours after the debate.

The president had not been seen in public -- other than in White House-produced videos -- since his return five days ago from the military hospital, where he received experimental treatments.

On Saturday, all attendees were required to have masks or were provided with them, and were given temperature checks and asked to fill out a brief questionnaire. Attendees appeared to be mostly masked but were standing close together with no suggestion of social distancing. Hand-sanitizer stations and a medical tent were nearby.

Trump's event at the White House was criticized on social media for being a potential violation of the Hatch Act, which prohibits the use of taxpayer money for political campaigning. As president, Trump is exempt from the regulation.

White House spokesman Judd Deere said the gathering of supporters was "an official event" and that no campaign staff had been involved.

Trump's Monday event in Sanford, Fla., what he's described as a "BIG RALLY," was originally scheduled for Oct. 2, the day after he tested positive.

He's expected to hold an outdoor airport hangar rally. He'll follow that on Tuesday with a rally at an airport outside Pittsburgh, and a similar event Wednesday in Des Moines, Iowa. His campaign is negotiating a town hall event on network television on Thursday, according to CNN.

Ahead of his Saturday event, Trump used Twitter to post news articles about problems with mail-in ballots in New Jersey, Ohio and Texas. Trump has repeatedly made claims that universal mail-in voting is open to widespread fraud.

FAUCI'S CAUTIONS

Trump's return to public activity took place as Fauci, the government's top infectious-disease expert, cautioned the White House again to avoid large-scale gatherings of people without masks.

He said of the Barrett event in an interview with The Associated Press, "I was not surprised to see a superspreader event given the circumstances." That means "crowded, congregate setting, not wearing masks. It is not surprising to see an outbreak," he said.

District of Columbia virus restrictions prohibit outdoor gatherings larger than 50 people, although that rule has not been strictly enforced. Masks are mandatory outdoors for most people, but the regulations don't apply on federal land.

Confined to the White House as he recovers, Trump spent sizable chunks of the past few days making media rounds, calling in to Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday night and spending two hours live on the air with radio host Rush Limbaugh on Friday in what his campaign billed as a "radio rally."

Holding court on his reelection battle, his fight against the coronavirus and revived negotiations with Democrats to pass an economic stimulus bill, Trump made a direct appeal to his base of loyal supporters, whom he needs to turn out to the polls in droves.

In a Friday night interview on Fox's Tucker Carlson's show, Trump was asked if he has been retested for infection. "I have been retested, and I haven't even found out numbers or anything yet. But I've been retested, and I know I'm at either the bottom of the scale or free," he said.

White House officials, however, have declined to answer when Trump last tested negative for the virus before his diagnosis or release detailed information about lung scans taken while Trump was hospitalized.

While reports of reinfection in covid-19 victims are rare, the CDC recommends that even people who recover from the disease continue to wear masks, stay distanced and follow other precautions.

There are medical tests underway to ensure he doesn't transmit the virus when he returns to the campaign trail, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said, adding that she'd conferred with Conley. McEnany, who herself has tested positive, is working remotely.

CHRISTIE GOES HOME

Separately, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said Saturday that he has been discharged from a New Jersey hospital where he spent a week contracting the coronavirus.

"I am happy to let you know that this morning I was released from Morristown Medical Center," Christie said in a Saturday morning post on Twitter. "I want to thank the extraordinary doctors & nurses who cared for me for the last week. Thanks to my family & friends for their prayers. I will have more to say about all of this next week."

Christie announced Oct. 3 that he had tested positive and said hours later that he had checked himself into the hospital after deciding with his doctors that doing so would be "an important precautionary measure," given his history of asthma.

Christie was part of a string of virus cases connected to the president's inner circle. In addition to Trump and first lady Melania Trump, a number of people who had traveled with the president or attended events with him recently contracted the virus.

Trump's former 2016 rival told The Associated Press on Oct. 2 that the last time he was with the president was Sept. 29 in Cleveland during preparations for his debate with Biden. He tweeted the morning of Oct. 2 that he had last tested negative ahead of that first presidential debate and was not having any symptoms then.

In 2013, during Christie's first term as New Jersey governor, he underwent lap-band surgery and lost a significant amount of weight. Two years before that, he was hospitalized for difficulty breathing. The 58-year-old, who uses an inhaler, once called himself "the healthiest fat guy you've ever seen."

Information for this article was contributed by Jonathan Lemire and Aamer Madhani of The Associated Press; and by Justin Sink and Jennifer Jacobs of Bloomberg News.

President Donald Trump removes his face mask to speak from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House to a crowd of supporters, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Donald Trump supporters walk to the gate of the White House after a rally at The Ellipse, where Trump will hold an event on the South lawn on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

President Donald Trump removes his face mask to speak from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House to a crowd of supporters, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)