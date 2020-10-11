UA notebook

Ad up for head of

research initiative

FAYETTEVILLE -- Business experience is listed in a job description as important for candidates seeking to lead a new University of Arkansas, Fayetteville research initiative supported with a $194.7 million Walton grant.

"This leader will possess a proven ability to launch, grow and manage a business, establish mutually beneficial partnerships, and build collaborative spaces for the University of Arkansas and its constituents," states the position description for founding director of UA's Institute for Integrative and Innovative Research.

The initiative was announced by the university as emphasizing entrepreneurship and taking ideas to the marketplace, with a focus on five research areas. A new research facility and a planned Bentonville satellite site are part of the initiative. In July, UA announced a $194.7 million grant from the Walton Family Charitable Support Foundation, which is led by family members of Walmart founder Sam Walton.

Qualifications for the director job include "significant academic credentials," strong management skills and an "established record of securing extramural federal and/or private funding," according to the position description posted on UA's website.

The director position will be an endowed faculty position at UA.

$100,000 pledged

for design facility

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Nabholz Charitable Foundation has pledged $100,000 in support of the planned Anthony Timberlands Center in Design and Materials Innovation, an estimated $19.5 million University of Arkansas, Fayetteville design and research facility for architecture students.

Charles Nabholz, chairman emeritus of the Nabholz construction company, in a statement released by UA said the university is "laying the groundwork for our state to lead the U.S. in creating beautiful and innovative timber structures."

Nabholz, which has its corporate headquarters in Conway, managed the construction of UA's Adohi Hall, a residence hall built using mass timber technology. It opened in the fall of 2019 as the first U.S. college residence hall to be built using what are known as cross-laminated timber panels.

The company also is the contractor for the Anthony Timberlands Center.