UAPB's ag students benefit from variety

(Pine Bluff Commercial/Eplunus Colvin) Sweet potatoes are harvested on a 50-acre farm located on the campus of the University of Arkansas - Pine Bluff.

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff is one of the few land-grant universities in the United States whose mission is to focus on the teaching of practical agriculture, science and engineering as a response to the industrial revolution and changing social class.

A perfect setup for rural Arkansas, where agriculture dominates the culture, UAPB's Bachelor of Science degree in agricultural engineering produces professionals to tackle the ever-changing climate of agriculture. As one of the university's top majors -- according to Robert Z. Carr Jr., provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs -- this program prepares students to meet the demand for more efficient means of production in the agriculture industry.

The program is designed to produce graduates who can apply knowledge of engineering and biological science to agricultural problems related to power and machinery, electrification, structures, soil and water conservation, and the processing of agricultural products.

The department is chaired by Tracy Dunbar, who was proud to see an increase in freshman enrollment this academic year despite the pandemic.

"We've had a jump this semester with 15 incoming freshmen," said Dunbar. According to Dunbar, many of the students are scholars of the U.S. Department of Agriculture/1890 Scholarship.

Students selected as scholars receive tuition, room and board, fees and books. Students have jobs with employee benefits with the USDA during the summers while in college, and professional positions available through wwww.jobsusa.gov upon graduation.

"One of the reasons that we focus on agriculture engineering is because when students graduate from the program, they are able to make a real living wage," said Carr, who added that the median hourly wage for an agricultural engineer in Arkansas is $53.62. "We want to bring programs to UAPB that will make a difference in the lives of students that graduate from these programs."

A variety of job opportunities falls under the agricultural engineering department, including agronomy, animal science, botany, fisheries, game or wildlife management, food or crop sciences, agricultural business, engineering, production or technology, forestry, home economics, nutrition, human development, horticulture, pre-veterinary sciences and computer science.

"It's important for us to understand that being an agriculture major does not mean that you are going to go into production agriculture, which is the farming," said Carr. "Agriculture touches the whole gamut of fields."

The degree program is offered with three options:

• The Power and Machinery track challenges students to develop and improve the next generation of agricultural equipment.

• The Agricultural Production Systems track focuses on aspects of animal and plant production, including structural development and analysis and environmental control and air-quality issues associated with housed animals and plants.

• The Soil and Water Systems track emphasizes the design and evaluation of conservation systems.

"Power and Machinery and Agricultural Production are closely related," said Dunbar. "You're looking at how you maintain and design the large mechanics and technology that is used on the farm as it relates to agricultural production. You're trying to help the farmer and the farming community have the highest level of technology so that they can compete in that industry."

Over the years, research projects have been conducted in agronomy; agricultural marketing and economic development; poultry sciences; fisheries; rabbit production; entomology; horticulture; family living, with emphasis on aging and youth development; and housing. Research activities at UAPB have experienced steady growth, with the research base broadening to cover a variety of disciplines.

With two research farms, a 50-acre farm located on campus and an 871-acre farm in Lonoke, UAPB offers hands-on experience for their students. Farm manager Vince Wiley has been managing the 50-acre research farm on the UAPB campus for 13 years. His staff includes five employees, a research assistant and approximately five student workers.

The UAPB research farm harvests peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, peas and sweet potatoes, just to name a few. According to Dunbar, the farm has been a part of the campus since its inception in the 1800s.

"A lot of the foods that the students ate in the cafeteria were grown on the farm," said Dunbar. "That's how the students paid for their room and board, by doing their work out on the farm."

Dunbar said student involvement has increased in the research that is conducted on the farm. Currently, sweet potatoes are being harvested on the on-campus research farm. Dr. Sathish Ponniah, extension specialist and instructor, works as a breeder and developed a purple line of sweet potatoes that he said will provide higher antioxidant levels.

The Value-Added Program allows students to take the products and create other products such as wine, jelly and chips. Hoop houses also allow the students to grow vegetables during the cooler months for year-round research. Products are then given to the community and distributed throughout campus and community food pantries.

The research farm also includes grazing cows, goats and chickens. UAPB offers AgDiscovery, a two-week summer outreach program to help students learn about careers in animal science, veterinary medicine, agribusiness, regulatory science and plant pathology.

"The program recruits junior high and high school students in the summer," said Dunbar. "The last couple of summers, because of covid, the program hasn't happened."

Participants, ages 14-17, live on UAPB's campus and learn about agricultural science from university professors, practicing veterinarians and professionals working for the U.S. government. Students chosen for AgDiscovery participate in hands-on labs, workshops, field trips and other activities. The program is sponsored by the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, a division of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The UAPB School of Agriculture also provides 4-H programming for youths in Jefferson County and surrounding communities. Field day is an annual student-involved event that many people, including farmers and homemakers, look forward to.

"The field day, every other year it is on UAPB main campus," said Carr. "It's also held at UAPB's 871-acre farm in Lonoke and provides an opportunity for them to have outreach in that part of Arkansas."

(Pine Bluff Commercial/Eplunus Colvin) Students help breed a purple line of sweet potatoes on the on-campus research farm.