OPINION | DEBRA HALE-SHELTON: Wishes for a pandemic birthday

Someone close to me is having a birthday today. She wanted it to be a quiet, little-noticed occasion, lest more people get out their calculators and figure out that she’s older than she wants them to know.

The woman is my age and, like me, has one future ex-husband, one teenage daughter adopted late in life, and one aging mother. The woman who, some say, didn’t look her age until a recent illness also shares my political, religious and reading tastes.

This woman wasn’t keen on my writing about her birthday even though her daughter suggested the idea. That’s probably because the birthday girl also shares my psychological quirks—a tad self-conscious, a loner who’s a wannabe socialite, a politically liberal woman dressed like a 1950s Mennonite undergoing an Episcopal conversion with some help from a few old hippies.

Go ahead. Take a deep breath. That was, after all, a mighty long sentence for a newspaper.

By the time you’re reading this sentence, you’ve probably figured out that the birthday girl is yours truly. And, no, I’m not publishing my age.

If you’ve nothing better to do, you can do what journalists do when we need someone’s age: check voter registration online and do the math. Or you can call one of my relatives and, if they even remember it’s my birthday, they might also tell you my age, but only if you quote them as an anonymous source.

What’s the old saying? Hell hath no fury like a woman outed for being over 39. Or was it 49, 59, 69 or higher?

Because I’m still unpacking after my move to a small apartment, I’m not asking for gifts—at least not the kind wrapped in multicolored paper with a shiny bow on top.

I’m also not blowing out any candles, but I am making a few wishes.

I wish for better health. That, I pray, means a stable and happy heart, both physically and spiritually. It means regrowth of the hair my thyroid illness stole. And, like it or not, it means skipping the birthday cake and the sugar that goes with it.

Good health also means taking my tail-wagging dog Shady on longer walks, reaching for herbal tea instead of Diet Cokes, and turning the TV off or to a different channel when the likes of Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity begin talking.

A healthy heart means singing words of praise instead of screaming words of anger. It means praying words of hope instead of crying tears of despair. It means smiling at the baby speaking her first words or taking her first steps, never relishing in a baby’s stumble or a man’s stutter.

And nowadays, good health means wearing a mask in public.

I yearn for an end or at least better control of the deadly coronavirus pandemic. For now, we must rely on temporary safety practices and common sense. If more people would trust physicians’ advice, wear masks and avoid crowds, we’d be far better off.

People who intentionally spread the AIDS virus can be prosecuted. I suggest the same should apply to people who carelessly and knowingly expose others to the coronavirus. Likewise, a coronavirus-positive president who forces anyone, including a Secret Service agent, to take a joy ride with him is no better than the HIV-positive man who spits on a police officer.

I hope we can return soon but safely to small and large gatherings—my book club, for instance. I yearn to see the other women in that group again and share our thoughts about the last book we read.

Our books over the years have ranged from one I suggested, Herman Koch’s anything but uplifting novel “The Dinner” to Louise Penny’s “The Beautiful Mystery,” about the murder of a monk in a Canadian monastery.

Like the books we read, the women in the club are an eclectic group, mostly middle-aged and older women, but also a few younger ones. I haven’t taken a poll, but am confident the members include Democrats and Republicans. We bring different financial, religious and professional backgrounds to the group.

There are a couple members with whom I’ve not always had the best of relations, partly because of my former job as a reporter and their jobs, which shall remain unmentioned. But a good thing about reading is that books can open our minds to other people, places and beliefs. People who once bordered on enemies can become polite acquaintances and sometimes friends.

I also look forward to a safe return to church services. My mother and I now worship with others through an online service because we both are vulnerable due to age and health. We hear the sermons, sing a capella, pray, and partake of communion. Communion doesn’t have to be full of formalities; it can and should be as humble as the Jesus it honors.

Even so, my mother and I miss the fellowship with others at church services, the congregational singing, even the center left pew where we used to leave Daddy’s Bible and Mama’s beaded back pillow.

I pray that “peace, good will toward men” prevails in America and the world.

That means, among other things, that I long for the day our Congress and president choose to put Americans’ health care first instead of plotting to take away their health insurance during a pandemic.

I long for a country where women have the same access to power and salary as men and where no one needs to fear for their safety because of their color or nationality. I long for the day when racism, public corruption, hate and domestic abuse are treated as the evils they’ve always been.

I hope for a fair, transparent election, one in which Vladimir Putin’s favorite son gets no special favors and voting is made easier, not harder.

I pray that protests are peaceful. I wish that so-called militia members would leave their big guns, marching boots, intimidating actions and fragile egos at home.

I suggest these militia types would be far better off if they too would join a book club. They might start with a couple of modern classics; perhaps Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird” and Toni Morrison’s “Beloved.” Another relevant read would be Ta-Nehisi Coates’ “Between The World and Me.” The memoir, written as letters to Coates’ son, is a collection of essays about race in America.

And lastly I pray that I can hug my daughter again. It’s been a while.

Debra Hale-Shelton can be reached at dhaleshelton@gmail.com . Follow her on Twitter at @nottalking.