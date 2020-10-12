Ashdown teen fatally struck by vehicle in Texas, police say

A Texarkana, Ark. police car is shown in this Dec. 7, 2007 file photo. (The Texarkana Gazette,Terri Richardson)

TEXARKANA, Texas — An Arkansas teen was fatally struck and killed by a vehicle in Texarkana, Texas on Sunday evening, police said.

The crash happened in the 6800 block of North Stateline Avenue at about 9:40 p.m., according to police. The teenager, who was reportedly walking in the roadway, died at the scene.

Jackson Giles, 20, of Texarkana, Ark., was driving a 2019 BMW south on North Stateline Avenue when he struck the victim, who was 16, according to authorities. Police said the teen got out of another vehicle and ran into the darkness just minutes before the crash.

Giles said the teenager suddenly appeared in his path, and he was unable to stop in time.

The investigation into the crash was ongoing, according to police.