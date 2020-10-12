Barrett nomination hearings set today

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2020, file photo Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett, meets with Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, at the Capitol in Washington. Hearings before the Republican-led Senate Judiciary Committee will begin Monday, Oct. 12, for Barrett. (Erin Scott/Pool via AP, File)

WASHINGTON -- Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett vows to be a justice "fearless of criticism" as the Senate moves ahead with confirmation hearings on President Donald Trump's pick to cement a conservative court majority.

In her prepared opening remarks released by the White House on Sunday, Barrett, a federal appeals court judge, draws on faith and family for the hearings, which begin today. She says courts "should not try" to make policy, and believes she would bring "a few new perspectives" as the first mother of school-age children on the nine-member court.

Trump chose the 48-year-old judge after the death of liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

"I have been nominated to fill Justice Ginsburg's seat, but no one will ever take her place," Barrett says in her remarks to the Senate Judiciary Committee. She is set to pay tribute to the court's first two female justices -- Sandra Day O'Connor and Ginsburg.

Barrett says she has resolved to maintain the same perspective as her mentor, the late Justice Antonin Scalia, who was "devoted to his family, resolute in his beliefs, and fearless of criticism."

Republicans who control the Senate are moving to seat Barrett before the Nov. 3 election, in time have a full court to hear a challenge to the Affordable Care Act and any election-related challenges that may follow voting.

Democrats are trying in vain to delay the fast-track confirmation, raising fresh concerns about the safety of meeting as two GOP senators on the panel tested positive for covid-19.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yxLSLa35JEo]

VIRUS CAUTIONS

The committee released a letter from the Architect of the Capitol on Sunday that says the hearing room has been set up in consultation with the Office of Attending Physician with appropriate distance between seats and air ventilation systems that meet or exceed industry standards.

Still, California Sen. Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice presidential nominee who is also a committee member, plans to participate remotely from her Senate office because of coronavirus concerns, her spokesman said Sunday.

Two members who have tested positive for the virus, Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., have not said whether they will attend in person. Lee's spokesman said the senator is symptom-free but would be making a decision on whether to attend this morning, per his doctor's orders. A spokesman for Tillis did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Harris and others said the hearings should not move forward without plans to test those attending for covid. One Republican, Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa, said "it would be smart to do that," according to the Des Moines Register. Aside from reporters, few, if any, members of the public will be allowed to attend.

Senate Democratic leader Charles Schumer of New York told the AP that the committee's chairman, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., has "an obligation to be tested" for covid-19 beforehand because he has been exposed to those with the disease.

Graham told Fox News Channel's "Sunday Morning Futures" that he took a test last week and is "negative." He said, "We're going to work safely."

The hearings are taking place less than a month after the death of Ginsburg.

FIRST LOOK

The country will get an extended look at Barrett over three days, beginning with her opening statement late today and hours of questioning Tuesday and Wednesday.

"She's going to wow them," said Carrie Severino, president of Judicial Crisis Network, which backs conservative nominees.

Barrett is telling senators that "courts are not designed to solve every problem or right every wrong in our public life."

"Policy decisions and value judgments of government must be made by the political branches," she said in the prepared remarks. "The public should not expect courts to do so, and courts should not try."

A mother of seven, she also says she uses her children as a test when deciding cases, asking herself how she would view the decision if one of her children were the party she was ruling against.

"Even though I would not like the result, would I understand that the decision was fairly reasoned and grounded in the law?" she says.

"That is the standard I set for myself in every case, and it is the standard I will follow as long as I am a judge on any court," Barrett is set to say.

A Catholic, she says she believes in the "power of prayer." Her religious views and past leadership role in a faith community pose a challenge for Democrats as they try to probe her judicial approach to abortion, gay marriage and other social issues without veering into inappropriate questions of her faith.

Ordinarily, Barrett would get to show off her family. But the White House event announcing her nomination, in which much of the audience did not wear masks, has been viewed as a "superspreader" for the coronavirus.

More than two dozen people linked to the Sept. 26 Rose Garden event, including the two GOP senators, have contracted covid-19 since then. Barrett and her family went maskless at the event. Barrett and her husband, Jesse, tested positive for the virus earlier this year and recovered, two administration officials have said.

Democrats already were upset that Republicans are moving so quickly after having refused to consider former President Barack Obama nominee in February 2016, before that year's election. The Senate did not grant Judge Merrick Garland a hearing or vote.

Outside groups are pushing Democrats to make a strong case against what they call an illegitimate confirmation so close to the election, when people are already voting in some states.

"The public is with them that this shouldn't happen before the election," said Brian Fallon, executive director of Demand Justice, which advocates against right-leaning nominees.

HEALTH CARE DECISION

Democrats have made clear that they will press Barrett on health care, especially with the imminent Supreme Court arguments, and abortion, among other issues where her vote could push the court further to the right.

"I intend to, and I think everybody else on the Democratic side, will focus on the fact that she is being pushed on to the Supreme Court just in time for the Nov. 10 hearing on the Affordable Care Act," Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, said. "That leaves millions and millions of families totally in the cold in regard to health care."

Schumer on Sunday called on Barrett to commit to recusing herself from that case as well as any election-related disputes that come before the high court after Nov. 3 balloting. In making the request, he basically conceded that Democrats can't stop Barrett's confirmation.

Barrett also is the most openly anti-abortion Supreme Court nominee in decades and her vote could provide a majority to restrict if not overturn abortion rights. She also has voiced skepticism about some gun control laws.

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., another member of the Judiciary Committee, said he was concerned Barrett would be willing to overturn earlier court rulings.

Coons said on "Fox News Sunday" that Barrett has made it "very clear" she would vote to restrict abortion rights and toss out the Affordable Care Act. Barrett's views on "overturning long-settled precedent are not just extreme, they're disqualifying," he said.

Republicans will highlight Barrett's belief in sticking to the text of laws and the original meaning of constitutional provisions, both Scalia trademarks as well.

In her prepared remarks released by the White House, Barrett said she tries to reach the result required by the law, "whatever my own preferences might be."

Her personal story also will be a frequent topic for Republicans asking questions.

"She has proven a mom really can do anything," Ernst said after meeting with Barrett last week.

Republicans have praised Barrett's temperament, with Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., saying on Sunday that her approach is "not outcome-based."

"The reason I think that Amy Barrett is a rock star and should be on the court is that she's very clear about her jurisprudence," Sasse, a member of the Judiciary Committee, said on "Fox News Sunday."

"She's an originalist and she's a textualist, which means when she puts on her black robe in the morning, she knows what it means to be a judge, which is to cloak your personal preferences."

Information for this article was contributed by Mark Sherman, Lisa Mascaro, Mary Clare Jalonick, Mike Balsamo, Matthew Daly and Kathleen Ronayne of The Associated Press; and by Jennifer A. Dlouhy of Bloomberg News.

Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trumps nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court, meets with Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool via AP)

President Donald Trump adjusts the microphone after he announced Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court, in the Rose Garden at the White House, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)