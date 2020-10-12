Benton County marriage licenses

Oct. 1

Christopher Allen Clancy, 35, and Julia Marie Poe, 32, both of Bella Vista

William Alexander Duvall, 27, and Joseph Christopher White, 28, both of Rogers

Dennis George Kurczek Jr., 51, and Allison Carol Prewitt, 49, both of Bella Vista

Dustin James Mabry, 40, Seligman, Mo., and Kara Denise Howard, 37, Pea Ridge

David Shawn Morgan, 29, and Leah Marie Fahlenkamp, 29, both of Lowell

Sean Marshall Palmer, 41, and Melanie Jane Carbine, 36, both of Iowa City, Iowa

Dustin Ray Phy, 28, and Sierra Lynn Smith, 25, both of Pea Ridge

Michael Anthony Pines, 30, and Amanda Lou Weiser, 39, both of Pea Ridge

Timothy Dwain Prichard, 50, Siloam Springs, and Michelle Grace Gallaway, 45, Watts, Okla.

Justin Michael Roberts, 38, and Dena Michelle Boyce, 36, both of Broken Arrow, Okla.

Myles Andrew Taylor, 37, and Maritza Sanders, 40, both of Rogers

Luke Marcus Wiebe, 20, Tampa, Kan., and Jessica Dawn Koehn, 19, Colcord, Okla.

Jake Austin Wiedower, 26, and Laura May Neaterous, 25, both of Rogers

Christopher Carter Wilbanks II, 27, and Kaylin Layne Hansen, 25, both of Castle Rock, Colo.

Oct. 2

Edward Michael Bailey, 31, and Lindsey Paige Jackson, 27, both of Heber Springs

Damian Orion Barnes, 26, and Heather Renee Walton, 29, both of Kansas City, Mo.

Kevin Walker Bollman, 42, and Kaycee Michelle Garwood, 36, both of Rogers

Robert Joseph Brown, 54, and Jennifer Lee See, 45, both of La Jolla, Calif.

Richard Eugene Brown III, 34, and Lauren Rylee Wormington, 31, both of Cave Springs

Lloyd Prescott Caldwell, 26, and Morgan Alyse Mitchell, 26, both of Kansas City, Mo.

Austin Parker Cash, 26, and Kailey Elizabeth Harrell, 26, both of Coralville, Iowa

Devon Lamar Clegg-Fountain, 31, and Jaelyn Reann Mason, 27, both of Rogers

Benjamin Don Dougan, 32, and Tiffany Leann Clark, 30, both of Siloam Springs

Emmanuel Garcia, 22, and Alicia Paige Marchbanks, 22, both of Conway

Louie Garcia, 62, and Kerry Carroll Mary Manning, 56, both of Bella Vista

Michael David Gibson, 24, and Vicky Anahi Garza, 21, both of Siloam Springs

Elmer Isabel Guzman Miranda, 27, and Janice Alexandra Heredia, 23, both of Siloam Springs

Orrin True Hacker, 24, and Kelsey Marie Carter, 23, both of Lincoln

Daniel Lee Hough, 33, and Sarah Renee Warford, 36, both of Pittsburg, Kan.

Nathaniel Jay Kelly, 33, Bentonville, and Suzanne Laura Swindle, 33, Rogers

Avery Zane Lapka, 23, and Jillian Alexandria Brown, 20, both of Rogers

Cecil Lee Lowe Jr., 56, Council Hill, Okla., and Ralynda Jaimial Shaw, 44, Okmulgee, Okla.

Calvin Joe Mitchell, 44, Prairie Grove, and Rebecca Lynn Dawdy, 39, West Fork

Casey Alan Monholland, 45, and Stacye Ann Beaver, 52, both of Tulsa, Okla.

Montana Edward Jerome Perkins, 30, and Lauren T. Ellen Wever, 29, both of Rogers

Anthony Scott Perry, 43, and Nicole Marie Bowers, 39, both of Centerton

Austin Cole Price, 22, and Tabitha Lynn Eiland, 21, both of Siloam Springs

Glenn Scott Ritter, 34, and Rocio Alejandra Paez, 35, both of Rogers

Diego Armando Rojas Ruiz, 29, and Aylin Gissele Rios Santos, 19, both of Southhaven, Miss.

Jonathan Lee Rust, 28, and Kristen Leigh Hoogshagen, 24, both of Rogers

Miguel Angel Salas, 24, and Nicole Elizabeth Lane, 21, both of Fayetteville

Adam Charles Schroeder, 36, and Nickole Augustinia Van Pelt, 47, both of Rogers

Marcus Antonio Williams, 36, and Ashunti Ria Jackson, 40, both of Centerton

Oct. 5

Cody Levi Cawthon, 30, and Blakely Luker Merlos, 27, both of Rogers

Norbert Anthony Fleck III, 33, and Katelyn Allyse Boudreaux, 27, both of Cave Springs

William Wallace Henley, 48, Rogers, and Megan Lynn Hughey, 36, Lowell

Richard Sean Norman, 48, and Autumn Marie Wright, 37, both of Rogers

David Perez Rogers, 23, and Danya Samara Olivares-Villarreal, 22, both of Rogers

Israel Sandoval, 50, and Dinora Aguilar, 49, both of Rogers

Timothy Lee Sigala, 42, and Jessica Haley, 40, both of Rogers

Laura Ashlynn Skaggs, 28, and Haley Nicole Messer, 21, both of Bethel Heights

James Robert Stamps, 28, and Jennifer Anne McNabb, 30, both of Rogers

Jeff Bennett Vargas, 28, and Chelsea Nicole Harper, 29, both of Bentonville

Chase John Warden, 30, and Rhea Nicole Floyd, 29, both of Rogers

Devin Gregory Watkins, 35, Siloam Springs, and Jessica Dawn Ward, 36, Gentry

Oct. 6

Quintauro Jermaine Ansley, 27, and Shayla Diana Ledbetter, 26, both of Centerton

Jordan Byrne Kline, 29, and Alexandra Ranae Simpson, 27, both of Siloam Springs

Jacob Paul Kupernik, 28, and Noreen Placidia Sit, 28, both of Bella Vista

Nathaniel Broderick Jamal Thomas, 27, and Breanna Nicole Marcoux, 23, both of Neosho, Mo.

Oct. 7

Nathan Daniel Burdick, 30, and Elizabeth Kay Allen, 31, both of Bentonville

Brandon Russell Carpenter, 35, and Brittany Danielle Lynch, 30, both of Collinsville, Okla.

Alexander W. Chak, 30, and Jennifer Wang, 30, both of Cave Springs

Derek Cox, 27, Fayetteville, and Michelle Nicole DeRose, 28, Rogers

Jonathan Wesley Hatcher, 3o, and Zoe Storm Hawk, 21, both of Rogers

John Taylor Herbert, 26, and Anabel Romero Booz, 24, both of Bentonville

Justin Jay Kennedy, 27, and Emily Ann Alderson, 25, both of Springdale

Dennis William Malone, 26, and Dariann Elizabeth Coffelt, 23, both of Gentry

Joshua Lee Meredith, 35, and Kendra Janelle McDaniel, 41, both of Rogers

William Antonio Reyes, 23, and Kendra Kay Herring, 21, both of Siloam Springs

Michael Meng Thao, 29, Bentonville, and Nkauj Xeng Yeng Her, 29, Olathe, Kan.