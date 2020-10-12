Bubble basketball lessons should endure

There came a point where there no longer could be questions about the legitimacy of the NBA's bubble setting at Disney World and the value of the results produced to this stage.

That point came when Nate McMillan, Brett Brown and Doc Rivers were fired.

Because you can't have it both ways. You can't say that the neutral courts, the absence of fans, the quarantine hotel life for weeks on end make it less than valid -- and then dismiss respected coaches based on the results.

Basketball in a bubble has proven to be very real, highly competitive, a made-for-television production that has managed to make the game the centerpiece. Look no further than Friday night's Game 5 between the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers.

It was early in the process when one of the network announcers, during a private moment, confided that seeing the bubble through to its completion would go up there on Adam Silver's resume with the commissioner running disgraced former Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald T. Sterling out of the game.

It started in a perfect storm, covid-19 on one side, the growing alarm of systemic racism on the other. Both have been addressed with concern for both players and product.

The messaging has been ever present. But on game days, the game has remained the main thing, players rising from their knees to produce a game familiar and comforting, and, as Friday showed, compelling.

There also have been innovations, byproducts of the fresh thinking, that, if feasible, deserve to endure.

• The play-in round created meaning until the final day of the regular season for practically the entire Western Conference, making the Phoenix Suns, San Antonio Spurs, Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings feel alive at a time when they otherwise could have contemplated hoarding of Ping-Pong balls.

• The layout of the courts, with plenty of runoff areas behind the baselines have had players, driving harder, diving harder and dashing back faster, without the fear and reality of crashing into spectators or cameramen who long had seemed too close for comfort.

• The wider buffers along sidelines, have allowed officials to officiate, without concern of block/charge with courtside servers.

• Audio of referee conversations with the scoring table, so at least you knew why those infernal replays were deemed necessary, with the bonus of real-time clarification.

Granted, the NBA is not going to displace front-row patrons -- "Sorry, Jack, you can't handle the truth" -- but at least there is the recognition of greater safety potential.

There also has been another unspoken truth in the way the resumption was handled: The crappy teams weren't invited. There was no need to have to witness the incompetence of the New York Knicks, mediocrity of the Charlotte Hornets, indifference to a gap season by the Golden State Warriors. Think about it, three months without a meaningless matchup.

Most of all, there have been the lessons from the very reason that the bubble was established, of social distancing, mask safety, rapid testing and the type of basic hygiene that should not require a pandemic to be put in place. (Why was licking one's hands before handling the ball ever considered a reasonable practice?)

A league able to find a safe, compelling completion stands as the ultimate testament of perseverance.

And soon the next challenge will immediately be put into place:

Find a way to do it again.