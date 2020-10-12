Carr, Raiders snap skid vs. Super Bowl champs

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (right) hands to running back Josh Jacobs during the first half Sunday in Kansas city. Carr threw for 347 yards and three touchdowns, and Jacobs scored twice to help the raiders win 40-32. More photos at arkansasonline.com/1012chiefs/ (AP/Charlie riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Derek Carr could be forgiven for thinking he was due for another miserable day at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Raiders quarterback had never won in six tries in Kansas City, his quarterback rating so low in his personal house of horrors that he probably deserved to be benched. And when Carr threw an early interception Sunday that helped the Chiefs take a commanding lead, well, it seemed as if history was repeating itself.

"I've had a lot of sad walks up that ramp," Carr said later, "but you know what? Not today."

Instead, the oft-criticized quarterback steadied his shaky team, outplayed Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes and led the Raiders to a 40-32 victory. Carr finished with 347 yards and three touchdowns passing. Perhaps fittingly, he executed the quarterback sneak on fourth and 1 that clinched the win.

"I think we're back a little bit," Carr said with a smile, "but we have to win football games against these guys to make it a rivalry. We haven't done that in a long time. To make it a rivalry, we have to win games like this one."

The game, tied 24-24 after three quarters, could have gone either way. But with the high-powered Kansas City offense sputtering, the Raiders got the go-ahead touchdown from Josh Jacobs, a field goal from Daniel Carlson and an interception of Mahomes on fourth down to set up Jacobs's second TD and establish breathing room.

Mahomes quickly answered, hitting Travis Kelce for a TD and Darrel Williams for the two-point try. But the Raiders (3-2) recovered a squib quick, Jacobs rumbled for a first down as the Chiefs (4-1) burned timeouts, and Carr sneaked for the crucial first down.

"It clicked to me in the locker room. I'm like, 'Man, this is your first win,'" Jacobs said. "It feels good to see him, and see how good he played in this game, being a captain. He just controlled the game, made sure everybody stayed positive."

Mahomes spent the entire game trying to escape the Las Vegas pass rush, which manhandled the Chiefs offensive line. He finished with 340 yards passing and two touchdowns along with an interception. Kelce had 108 yards receiving.

"You know, we just didn't execute at a high enough level," Mahomes said. "We weren't running plays the right way and I wasn't finding the right reads, and that carried over and we didn't play the second half the way we wanted to."

The first have ended in 24-24 after the teams combined for nearly 700 yards of offense.

The Chiefs got a touchdown pass from Mahomes to Sammy Watkins, who later left with a hamstring injury, but also had two TD passes brought back by penalties. The first was a 58-yarder to Hill wiped out by a holding call on Kelechi Osemele, who left with a knee injury two plays later. The second was a strike to Clyde Edwards-Helaire late in the half negated by Kelce's offensive pass interference.

Meanwhile, Carr tossed yet another interception at Arrowhead Stadium, but this time he answered with three first-half touchdown passes: 59 yards to Nelson Agholor, who simply split the Chiefs secondary; tight end Darren Waller in the back of the end zone; and Henry Ruggs III, who hauled in a 72-yard throw for a 24-21 lead.

"They got behind us," Chiefs Coach Andy Reid said. "I would say a couple of them were just beat, and then other ones, I'm not sure we were doing the right things. But that's how these things go."

The Chiefs tied it at halftime, and the game slowed down during a scoreless third quarter. The Chiefs had to punt on their first three possessions, gaining just two first downs, one on a penalty.

The Raiders pulled ahead on Jacobs' bullish 7-yard run, then made it a two-possession game when Carr hit Hunter Renfrow for 42 yards on third and 18 to set up Carlson's 43-yard field goal. Jeff Heath's pick of Mahomes on fourth down a few minutes later allowed Jacobs to score again.

"We did not want to give Mahomes another crack at it," Raiders Coach Jon Gruden said. "I marveled at a lot of the plays that Derek made, and I marveled at what Mahomes is able to do. A lot of his offense is unscripted -- it's completely creative, and a lot of it is drawn up by him. Thank God we don't have to see them again for a few weeks."

Las Vegas321016--40

Kansas City71708--32

First Quarter

Las--FG Carlson 38, 6:45.

KC--Mahomes 3 run (Butker kick), 2:06.

Second Quarter

KC--Hill 10 run (Butker kick), 14:29.

Las--Agholor 59 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 11:48.

KC--Watkins 8 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 9:04.

Las--Waller 5 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 6:24.

Las--Ruggs 72 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 2:39.

KC--FG Butker 32, :28.

Fourth Quarter

Las--Jacobs 7 run (kick failed), 14:14.

Las--FG Carlson 43, 6:34.

Las--Jacobs 2 run (Carlson kick), 5:26.

KC--Kelce 7 pass from Mahomes (Williams pass from Mahomes), 3:57.

A--13,311.

LasKC

First downs2221

Total Net Yards490413

Rushes-yards35-14420-80

Passing346333

Punt Returns0-01-0

Kickoff Returns3-452-45

Interceptions Ret.1-471-29

Comp-Att-Int22-31-122-43-1

Sacked-Yards Lost1-13-7

Punts2-53.05-48.8

Fumbles-Lost0-00-0

Penalties-Yards8-5910-94

Time of Possession35:1724:43

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--Las Vegas, Jacobs 23-77, Booker 7-62, Richard 1-4, Carr 4-1. Kansas City, Edwards-Helaire 10-40, Mahomes 6-21, Hill 3-15, Williams 1-4.

PASSING--Las Vegas, Carr 22-31-1-347. Kansas City, Mahomes 22-43-1-340.

RECEIVING--Las Vegas, Waller 5-48, Richard 4-26, Ruggs 2-118, Agholor 2-67, Ingold 2-25, Jacobs 2-8, Witten 2-6, Renfrow 1-42, Booker 1-5, Z.Jones 1-2. Kansas City, Kelce 8-108, Hill 3-78, Edwards-Helaire 3-40, Hardman 2-50, Watkins 2-24, Robinson 2-2, Pringle 1-23, Williams 1-15.