HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson's rankings after seven weeks

by Rex Nelson | Today at 1:25 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Conway receiver Dillion Silverman (4) tries to break away from Cabot cornerback Ethan Roberts (28) during Friday night's game at Panther stadium in Cabot. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Jimmy Jones)

Seven weeks down and four to go in the regular season in high school football.

How far we’ll get in the playoffs in this “year of the virus” is still very much anyone’s guess. Numbers rise and teams continue to cancel games.

Neither of our top two teams — Bryant and North Little Rock — played last week.

The game of the week was Conway’s 52-49 victory over previously undefeated Cabot. That vaulted the Wampus Cats to No. 6 in the Top 10 while dropping the Panthers one spot to No. 7.

Benton also moved into the Top 10 following its 30-20 victory over previously undefeated Little Rock Parkview, which dropped out of the ranking after having been No. 7 the previous week.

Here are the updated rankings:

OVERALL

  1. Bryant
  2. North Little Rock
  3. Bentonville
  4. Pulaski Academy
  5. Greenwood
  6. Conway
  7. Cabot
  8. Benton
  9. Wynne
  10. Lake Hamilton

CLASS 7A

  1. Bryant
  2. North Little Rock
  3. Bentonville
  4. Conway
  5. Cabot

CLASS 6A

  1. Greenwood
  2. Benton
  3. Lake Hamilton
  4. Little Rock Parkview
  5. Searcy

CLASS 5A

  1. Pulaski Academy
  2. Wynne
  3. Little Rock Christian
  4. Texarkana
  5. Harrison

CLASS 4A

  1. Shiloh Christian
  2. Nashville
  3. Joe T. Robinson
  4. Stuttgart
  5. Arkadelphia

CLASS 3A

  1. Harding Academy
  2. Prescott
  3. Hoxie
  4. Newport
  5. Rison

CLASS 2A

  1. Fordyce
  2. Gurdon
  3. Des Arc
  4. Poyen
  5. Junction City
