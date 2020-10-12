Hog progress measured in bogus call

FAYETTEVILLE - If success can be measured by controversial heartbreak, Arkansas progressed by continents last Saturday in Auburn, Ala.

During their 20-games SEC losing streak encompassing the final three 2017 league games under Bret Bielema and including the two SEC 0-8, 0-8 of the Chad Morris 2018-2019 era, the Razorbacks seldom were sufficiently competitive for Arkansas fans even remotely pointing fingers at officiating.

Certainly giants Gus Malzahn's Auburn Tigers the most Hog-hatted Hogs fans couldn't cry, "We wuz robbed!"

From 2016-2019 Auburn annihilated Arkansas, 56-3, 52-20, 34-3 and 51-10.

Last Saturday's accompanying Arkansas outrage hadn't registered so angrily since 2009.

That's when an officially SEC reprimanded crew blew calls assisting the then undefeated Florida Gators escaping Bobby Petrino's Razorbacks, 23-20 in Gainesville, Fla.

Last Saturday's 30-28 Auburn escape boiled to one call not several. A quick whistle allowed Auburn quarterback Bo Nix escaping a turnover fumble called an incomplete pass that went backwards.

Nationally 13th-ranked Auburn, with no timeouts and the late fourth-quarter clock running, trailed, 28-27 at the Arkansas 19 when Nix fumbled the snap. Attempting to spike the ball he had bobbled, Nix bounced it backwards.

Arkansas safety Joe Foucha recovered the loose ball in a lengthy scramble prematurely whistled as an intentionally grounded incomplete pass.

The ball stays with Auburn penalty allowed Anders Carlson, missing the chance to put Auburn ahead earlier, kicking the game-winning 39-yard field goal with seven seconds left.

Arkansas fans, with elephant memories for games they felt wronged, won't forget their outrage. They should also remember that starting with leading then No. 4 Georgia, 10-5 midway through the third quarter of the eventual 37-10 season-opening loss on Sept. 26 to its 21-14 upset over then No. 16 Mississippi State on Oct. 3 in Starkville, Miss., the Sam Pittman regime revives Razorbacks relevance.

"Times of us going some place and embarrassing our football team are over," Pittman told his team. "I was proud of them. That's what I told them."

MOURNING BOB WHITE

Son of the late Steed White, a renowned Arkansas high school coach lettering for John Barnhill's 1946 and 1947 Razorbacks and whose offensive assistant coaching contribution to Frank Broyles 1961-63 Razorbacks earned him induction to the Razorbacks Hall of Honor, Bob White netted his own Razorbacks recognition as a player and beyond.

Kicking three field goals during the 1968 Razorbacks' Sugar Bowl victory over Georgia, Bob lettered 1966-68 as a place-kicker for Broyles' Razorbacks. Through decades thereafter he was an attorney invaluable to many Razorbacks while acknowledged among the most knowledgable Razorbacks boosters. Bob was intensely loyal to Razorbacks athletics but his perspective never became so clouded by loyalty to prevent him warning of what he foresaw as impending mistakes.

Dying Oct. 8 of heart failure, Bob is mourned by many including former Arkansas Coach Houston Nutt.

"A great guy," Nutt, Arkansas' coach from 1998-2007, said Friday from his Dallas home. "He helped us so much."