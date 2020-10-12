Happy birthday: You keep finding the sorts of pursuits that are obviously and inherently worth your time -- opportunities to help people, to make changes that matter, and to build systems and structures that improve lives. With every project completed, your self-worth grows along with your power and esteem in the world.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Approve of yourself. Once you stamp yourself with "good" or even just "good enough," all of your interactions feel better because you're no longer seeking validation from others.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Your sense of self is in a state of flux. You're a bundle of perceptions, many of which are new and different from what you experienced yesterday. There's no need to rush into decisions. Give it a moment.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): There is any number of things you could believe, but the belief that is useful is more than a thought. It's fuel. If a belief helps you get on with the business of living, isn't that justification enough to keep it in the arsenal?

CANCER (June 22-July 22): A good sense of humor suggests a high level of tolerance for the complexities of life. You fall into the category! You're delightfully complex! You're attracted to the one who finds your complexities fascinating.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Getting to know yourself can take longer than it takes to learn someone else. Becoming aware of the many ways you are wonderful and difficult to live with typically takes a good many years, and some never get there. Be patient.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): There's a fine line between idle dreaming and inspired envisioning. You really can afford to let yourself go off in a fanciful direction, far more off-track than you'd normally allow. There are treasures to discover out there.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You take responsibility, though your leadership style is one that allows people to be themselves. You don't need everything to be perfectly done the way you would do it; you just need it done.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Sure, adversity makes us better, but we don't need to seek it. The average life gets enough of it naturally. Choose the challenge that's going to be enjoyable and worth the risk.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): It's easy to be decisive when you don't know about the consequences of your actions. But when you're well-aware of numerous and complicated possible outcomes, things get trickier.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Neediness is not greediness. You don't like to ask, but in fact, allowing others to help you can be as much a gift to them as it is to you. Helping is purposeful, and it feels good. Why wouldn't you want that for them?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Sometimes, you're motivated to turn your dream into a goal and attack it systematically. Other times, it's enough to just do the next right thing. Don't let yourself get overwhelmed. Do the work in front of you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You're careful about the way you speak because you know how infectious an outlook or a mood can be, not to mention certain phrases. You feel a little responsible for bringing up the tone.

DRAMA MOON

While the moon is in fire-hearted, dramatic Leo, we are reminded that reason is the slave of passion. This is why highly intelligent people do stupid things on the regular. Being emotionally smart comes easier to some, but when that's not the case, it can be learned. There is no worthier pursuit today than raising emotional intelligence.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Add humanitarianism to the long list of things Hugh Jackman is wonderful at. The Libran artist co-founded a coffee company to support coffee farming communities by investing in programs that benefit them. The Libra showman was born when Mercury and Uranus were in artistic Libra, and Mars, Jupiter and Pluto were in the nurturing Earth realm of Virgo.