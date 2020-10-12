I-40 overpass near Conway repaired

FILE — An Interstate 40 sign is shown in this file photo.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation said Monday afternoon repairs were finished on an overpass on Interstate 40 near Conway.

The damaged overpass was reported by the Conway Police Department on Sunday, according to a Facebook post.

A spokesman for the Department of Transportation said there was a small hole on the eastbound lane of the overpass at the 124 mile marker. One lane of traffic was shut down while repairs were underway.