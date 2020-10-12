Jonesboro police: Search for missing woman leads to discovery of human remains

Jonesboro police said Monday they were waiting for the identification of skeletal remains found over the weekend in the southwest part of the city.

Sally Smith, spokesperson for the Jonesboro Police Department, said the remains, which were found Saturday, had been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab and that she was uncertain when the identification process would be complete.

The remains were discovered as part of a search for Lisa Prescott, who has been missing since September of 2018. She was 53 when she was reported missing from her residence in the 4500 block of Shale Drive, according to police. The remains were located in a patch of woods close to the subdivision where Prescott lived, according to Smith.

EquuSearch Midwest, along with the Jonesboro Police Department and Coroner Toby Emerson, were at the scene on Saturday, according to a Facebook post by the police department.