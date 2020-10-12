Sections
Memphis woman killed in I-430 crash, troopers say

by John Magsam | Today at 2:38 p.m.
A Memphis woman died after the car she was riding in left Interstate 430 in North Little Rock and traveled down an embankment on Saturday afternoon, troopers said.

Diamond Hoosman, 24, of Memphis was a passenger in a northbound 2016 Toyota Camry when it left the right side of the interstate near Crystal Hill Road at a high rate of speed at about 3:15 p.m., according to a preliminary crash report by state police. Troopers said the car traveled roughly 65 feet down an embankment before coming to rest, the report states.

Both Hoosman and the Toyota’s driver, a 40-year-old Dardanelle woman, were ejected from the vehicle through the front window, according to authorities. Hoosman died as a result of the crash, while the driver was injured, the report states.

Troopers described conditions as cloudy and wet at the time of the crash.

At least 493 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, preliminary figures indicate.

