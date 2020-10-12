Sei Young Kim, of South Korea, watches her tee shot on the 12th hole during the final round at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship golf tournament at the Aronimink Golf Club, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Newtown Square, Pa. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

GOLF

Kim cruises at KPMG

Sei Young Kim shot a sensational 7-under 63 on Sunday to earn her first major title at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship in Newtown Square, Pa. The 27-year-old South Korean finished at 14-under 266 at Aronimink Golf Course, winning the major that had eluded her so far in her career. Kim had 10 wins entering the tournament, which made her the winningest active player without a major championship. Her 63 was the best round of the tournament. She finished five shots ahead of runner-up Inbee Park, who shot a solid 65 on Sunday. Kim, a 2016 Olympian, was runner-up at the 2015 KPMG Women's PGA Championship and tied for second at the Evian Championship in 2018. Kim held the 54-hole lead at a major once, at the 2015 ANA Inspiration, where she finished in a tie for fourth. She sealed the championship with a round to remember at Aronimink. Kim's fifth birdie of the day at the par-3 14th gave her a four-shot lead over Park and put her at 12 under for the championship. Gaby Lopez (Arkansas Razorbacks) finished in a tie for ninth place. Lopez shot a 72 on Sunday for a four-day total of 280. Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) also shot a 72 on Sunday, finishing in a tie for 33rd with a 286. Maria Fassi (Razorbacks) turned in a 71 on Sunday for a 290 total, which was good enough for a 54th place tie.

Mullinax wins by a stroke

Trey Mullinax held on to win the Korn Ferry Tour Orange County National Championship Sunday, firing a 3-under 69 to edge out Brandon Wu and Stephan Jaeger in Winter Garden, Fla. Mullinax finished with a 23-under 261 to win by a single stroke. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) shot a 73 on Sunday and finished tied for 57th at 9-under 275.

Hatton earns BMW title

Tyrrell Hatton held off a final-round challenge by Victor Perez to win the BMW PGA Championship in Virginia Water, England, by four strokes on Sunday, giving the English player a first victory on home soil at a tournament that inspired him to become a professional. Hatton shot 5-under 67 to finish on 19-under 269 overall, capping a week when he shot in the 60s every round around Wentworth's storied West Course. It is the biggest win of his career, even topping his victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill in March that marked his breakthrough in the United States, where he has been playing for the past nine months either side of golf's hiatus for the coronavirus pandemic.

FOOTBALL

Saints' Thomas suspended

New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas has been suspended one game for conduct detrimental to the team after punching a teammate during practice, a person familiar with the situation said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because details of the altercation have not been released. The person said that Thomas, who has been working his way back from a Week 1 ankle sprain, was on schedule to make his return to action on tonight against the Los Angeles Chargers until he lost his cool near the end of Saturday's practice and punched defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson, the person said. Thomas was kicked out of practice immediately after the incident and then was informed after a video review of the incident by coaches that he would be sent home until after tonight's game, the person said. Thomas has been selected as an All-Pro the past two seasons and was the Offensive Player of the Year in 2019, when he set an NFL single-season record with 149 catches.

MOTOR SPORTS

Hamilton ties F1 record

Lewis Hamilton matched Michael Schumacher's record of 91 wins in Formula One with victory in the Eifel Grand Prix on Sunday in Nurberg, Germany, as he took another stride toward his seventh championship title. Hamilton started behind his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas but took the lead when the Finn ran wide on lap 13. Bottas retired with a car problem five laps later. Hamilton comfortably held off Max Verstappen in the Red Bull after a safety car bunched up the pack late in the race. Hamilton took the win by nearly five seconds from Verstappen, with third for Daniel Ricciardo in Renault's first podium finish since 2011. Hamilton now leads Bottas by 69 points with six races to go. Winning the title would bring Hamilton level with Schumacher's record of seven championships. Another record fell as Kimi Raikkonen started his 323rd race, beating the mark set by Rubens Barrichello from 1993 through 2011.

HOCKEY

Sabres to sign Hall for $8M

Taylor Hall agreed to sign an $8 million, one-year deal with the Buffalo Sabres, the team announced Sunday night. Hall joins his fourth NHL organization since being the No. 1 pick in the 2010 draft. He's reunited with Sabres Coach Ralph Krueger, for whom he played the 2013 lockout-shortened season with the Edmonton Oilers. Buffalo is Hall's third team in two years after the New Jersey Devils traded him to the Arizona Coyotes in the middle of last season. The 28-year-old has played in just five career playoff games.

Stars re-sign center Faska

The Dallas Stars re-signed center Radek Faksa on Sunday to a $16.25 million, five-year contract. Faksa was a restricted free agent. The annual average salary of $3.25 million represents a little over a $1 million raise per season for the versatile forward, who fills various special teams roles for the Stars. Faksa had 20 points and finished seventh on the team with 11 goals in 66 games during the pandemic-shortened season. The 26-year-old then scored three goals -- all on the power play -- and finished with eight points in helping the Stars reach the Stanley Cup Final, which they lost to Tampa Bay.

Wings center gets $4M deal

The Detroit Red Wings signed free agent center Vladislav Namestnikov to a $4 million, two-year contract on Sunday. The Red Wings announced the move on their website. A person with direct knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press the contract's value on condition of anonymity because it wasn't revealed by the team. Namestnikov has eight seasons of NHL experience after splitting last year between Ottawa and Colorado. The 27-year-old is reunited with Red Wings General Manager Steve Yzerman, who held the same title with Tampa Bay when the Lightning selected Namestnikov with the 27th pick in the 2011 draft.

