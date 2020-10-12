OPINION | WALLY HALL: 3 things hurt the Hogs

If a month ago someone had said the Arkansas Razorbacks would be 1-2 and cheated out of win at Auburn you would have thought they had lost their mind.

The Razorbacks returned 14 starters from a team that was 0-16 in SEC play the last two years.

This season they play only SEC teams.

Most media outlets picked the Razorbacks to finish last in the SEC West again.

Going winless again.

In just a few months Sam Pittman and his staff have changed the thinking, the attitude and the outlook of the entire Razorback team.

They have gone from perennial cellar dwellers to competitors.

They lost to Georgia in a game that was much closer than the 37-10 score.

On the road they beat Mississippi State and then last Saturday went to Auburn and should have won.

Three things hurt the Hogs last Saturday. No. 1 was the officiating, which turned a fumble into intentional grounding; No. 2 a slow start that spotted Auburn a 17-0 lead.

And last but definitely not least, No. 3 was getting the ball with 2:32 to play and a 28-27 lead and not being able to get 10 yards and a single first down which would have allowed them to run the clock out.

As it was Auburn got the ball back with 2:02 to play, marched to the Arkansas 19 and then call the call of the decade from the officials, kicked a 39-yard field goal and the win, that will always be debated but never changed.