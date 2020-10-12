100 years ago

Oct. 12., 1920

• The request of the Southwestern Bell Telephone Company that the City Council investigate its proposed increase of exchange rates last night was referred to the Public Utilities Committee after Edward B. Downie, attorney for the company, had explained the object of the increase. Aldermen Ingrig and Burrow said they were unable to understand why the telephone company had asked for an investigation by the council since application for the increase had already been made to the Arkansas Corporation Commission.

50 years ago

Oct. 12, 1970

• Officials at Adams Field have joined with officials at airports across the country in tightening security measures because of a threatened "Fall Offensive" by the Weathermen, a left-wing revolutionary group. R. M. Crisp Sr., the airport manager, said Sunday he had received a message Thursday from the Federal Aviation Agency warning against "possible vandalism." He said increased security measures had been in effect since Thursday but he declined to say what they were.

25 years ago

Oct. 12, 1995

• Fourteen school systems are testing an experimental computer program blamed for widespread paycheck errors in the Pulaski County Special School District. Arkansas officials want to use the program to set up a statewide network for school districts by July 1998. State law requires establishment of such a network. Hundreds of Pulaski County district employees are suffering credit problems and financial hardships because a new computer system is causing errors in their paychecks.

10 years ago

Oct. 12, 2010

• Traditional students using lottery-funded scholarships favored four-year universities over two-year colleges at a much higher-than-expected ratio, the state's higher-education chief said Monday. Nearly three-quarters of graduating high school students awarded the Arkansas Academic Challenge Scholarship chose to use the state supervised financial aid at four-year schools, said Jim Purcell, director of the Arkansas Department of Higher Education. The department projected last year that no more than two-thirds of traditional-student recipients would choose to attend the more costly, four-year campuses, Purcell told a joint meeting of the state's boards of High Education, Education and Career Education.