Rally-ready, Florida-bound Trump asserts

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump on Sunday declared he was ready to return to the campaign trail on the eve of a Florida rally meant to kick off the stretch run before Election Day.

Meanwhile, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is set to make his first general election campaign visit today to Ohio, signaling the former vice president's hopes of winning the state Democrats lost by a significant margin in the 2016 election.

The Biden campaign said he plans an afternoon campaign speech in Toledo, then will head to Cincinnati for a voter mobilization event.

Vice President Mike Pence also plans a "Make America Great Again" campaign stop in Columbus today, as he filled in for Trump, who has been sidelined from the campaign trail recently after he was diagnosed with covid-19.

Trump's impending return comes after the White House doctor said he was no longer at risk of transmitting the coronavirus but did not say explicitly whether Trump had tested negative for it. The president insisted he was now "immune" from the virus.

"I'm immune," Trump said in an interview on Fox News Channel's "Sunday Morning Futures." "The president is in very good shape to fight the battles."

In a memo released Saturday night by the White House, Navy Cmdr. Dr. Sean Conley said Trump met the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria for safely discontinuing isolation and that by "currently recognized standards" he was no longer considered a transmission risk. The memo did not state whether Trump had tested negative for the virus.

But sensitive lab tests -- like the PCR test cited in the doctor's statements -- detect virus in swab samples taken from the nose and throat. Some medical experts had been skeptical that Trump could be declared free of the risk of transmitting the virus so early in the course of his illness. Just 10 days since an initial diagnosis of infection, there was no way to know for certain that someone was no longer contagious, they said.

Trump unveiled his positive test for the coronavirus early on Oct. 2, and credits an antibody treatment from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a quick recovery. He returned to the Oval Office on Wednesday after working from the White House residence following his departure from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

STAGING A COMEBACK

His return to full-fledged rallies will be in Florida today, a comeback that comes with the president facing deficits in the polls.

Campaign officials have signaled that Trump will be traveling nearly every day the rest of the campaign, and sometimes making more than one stop.

And with the virus again dominating the national discourse, the Trump campaign has released an ad featuring Dr. Anthony Fauci praising the president's leadership -- but the nation's leading infectious disease expert on Sunday objected to being included.

"The comments attributed to me without my permission in the GOP campaign ad were taken out of context," Fauci said in a statement, adding that he was talking broadly about public health officials' response to the pandemic. "In my five decades of public service, I have never publicly endorsed political candidates."

Tim Murtaugh, Trump campaign communications director, responded by saying that "these are Dr. Fauci's own words" and said they were praising the administration's response.

On Sunday, Trump asserted in a tweet that he had "total and complete sign-off from White House Doctors" to fully return to the campaign trail, insisting he can no longer spread the disease to others and was impervious to getting sick again.

That's far from certain, and Twitter later flagged his tweet with a fact-check warning as a rules violation for "spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to Covid-19."

While there's evidence that reinfection is unlikely for at least three months even for those with a mild case of covid-19, very few diseases leave people completely immune for life. Antibodies are only one piece of the body's defenses, and they naturally wane over time.

"Certainly it's presumptuous to say it's a lifetime," said Dr. Albert Ko, an infectious disease specialist and department chairman at the Yale School of Public Health.

As to whether Trump could still be contagious, Ko said the White House appeared to be following CDC guidelines for when it is appropriate to end isolation after mild to moderate cases of covid-19.

But Ko cautioned that those who have had severe cases of the diseases should isolate for 20 days. He noted that Trump was treated with the steroid dexamethasone, which is normally reserved for patients with severe covid.

Dr. Marc Lipsitch, an infectious disease expert at the Harvard School of Public Health, said the doctor's letter does not provide enough information to be assured that Trump is no longer infectious to others. He noted that Trump's use of steroids could prolong viral shedding so the CDC's 10-day standard may or may not apply.

"It is a judgment call," he said.

'CHICANERY' WARNING

Meanwhile, Biden sowed doubt about the integrity of the presidential election by suggesting Saturday that the only way he can lose is if there's "chicanery" at polling stations.

"Make sure you vote. Because the only way we lose this is by the chicanery going on relative to polling places," the Democratic presidential nominee told supporters in Erie, Pa.

Biden later told reporters that "I'm going to accept the outcome of this election, period" and said he was referring to "attempts that are made to try to influence and scare people from voting."

It was a line that echoed Trump's concern about election integrity. The president has suggested that mail-in ballots are subject to widespread fraud, and is preparing to potentially challenge results that don't go his way.

"The only way we're going to lose is if there's mischief," Trump said last month.

Biden has been urging his supporters to vote in numbers that give him a clear victory so that Trump has no grounds to contest the outcome.

"The American people are voting and they're voting in large numbers," Biden told reporters, saying his earlier remark was taken out of context. "They're going to determine the outcome and I'm going to accept the outcome of the election without any question."

But the former vice president's comments Saturday came off as a warning about bad things happening at polling places -- the same kind of warning for which he's chastised Trump.

At a fundraiser in July, Biden warned of the potential for "chicanery" and said his campaign had built a network of lawyers to fight for the integrity of the election.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff insists the U.S. military will have no role in resolving a disputed election, amid speculation the Pentagon could be asked to intervene in sparring over the outcome of the Nov. 3 contest.

If there's a contested election, "it'll be handled appropriately by the courts and by the U.S. Congress," said Gen. Mark Milley in an interview with NPR set to air today. "There's no role for the U.S. military in determining the outcome of a U.S. election. Zero."

The comments appear to be the firmest yet by Milley to reject a military role refereeing a contested election, amid concerns the armed forces could be dragged into a dispute over the results. Fears have been stoked in part by Trump's qualified comments about whether he'll accept the results and commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses.

STATES IN PLAY

Biden extended his advertising presence in Ohio last week, adding money notably to radio in rural western counties and in the state's eastern and southeastern Appalachian counties, where Trump won big four years ago. The president won the state over Democrat Hillary Clinton by 8 percentage points in 2016.

The announcement comes as surveys show the race in Ohio close, with Trump consistently trailing in key northern industrial states he won in 2016.

That includes Michigan -- which is within shouting distance of Toledo, located in Ohio's northwest corner, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

The Trump campaign characterizes Biden as a late-comer to a state where its ground operation -- including 28 field offices and over 117 staff -- has been active for months.

"While Joe Biden and Democrats fumble to find Ohio at the 11th hour, Trump Victory never took the Buckeye State for granted and developed the strongest grassroots operation in the history of our state," spokesman Dan Lusheck said in a statement Saturday. "We look forward to a big win for Team Trump on November 3rd."

Biden's team has said it always had Ohio on its wish list. Biden's work with the automotive industry and his middle-class northeast Pennsylvania upbringing helped fuel the hope.

However, Biden's team began spending television advertising dollars more aggressively earlier in Iowa and Georgia because the two states, though also a leap for a Democratic nominee, have fewer larger media markets and therefore cost less to advertise in.

Trump's support has declined in suburbs across Ohio this year, notably in and around Cincinnati, according to surveys by Republican legislative strategists, worrying them about whether Trump's plan to turn out more voters than 2016 in the rural parts of the state can compensate for the losses.

Cincinnati also has a second strategic purpose. Five-term Republican Rep. Steve Chabot of Ohio's 1st U.S. House District is in a competitive fight with Democrat Kate Schroeder for the seat there.

Information for this article was contributed by Jonathan Lemire, Hope Yen, Julie Carr Smyth and Thomas Beaumont of The Associated Press; and by Ros Krasny, Jennifer Dlouhy and Jennifer Epstein of Bloomberg News.

President Donald Trump supporters walk to the gate of the White House after a rally at The Ellipse, where Trump will hold an event on the South lawn on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

