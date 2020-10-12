Rosy spins on virus raise public-health concerns

FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2019, file photo, Gov. Kristi Noem gives her first budget address to lawmakers at the state Capitol in Pierre, S.D. Hospitalizations from COVID-19 have hit their highest points recently throughout the Midwest, where the growth in new cases has been the worst in the nation. “In South Dakota, we didn’t take a one size fits all approach and the results have been incredible,” Gov. Kristi Noem told lawmakers in her state, which Johns Hopkins University says ranks second in the country for new cases per capita. (AP Photo/James Nord, File)

Hospitalizations from covid-19 have hit their highest points recently throughout the Midwest, where the growth in new cases has been the worst in the nation, but Republican governors in the region are reporting good news, too.

"In South Dakota, we didn't take a one-size-fits-all approach and the results have been incredible," Gov. Kristi Noem told lawmakers in her state.

Oklahoma's governor has been upbeat about progress against the virus. North Dakota's governor has called his state's test positivity rate an achievement.

The rhetoric is worrying public-health experts concerned about a flu season that say may exacerbate the outbreak's effects.

"Public health is built on the backs of thousands of individual actions. ... In order for there to be behavior change, there has to be trust on the data and the guidelines," said Dr. Thomas Tsai, a surgeon at Brigham and Women's Hospital and assistant professor at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

The governors putting a positive spin on their states' worsening situations face little political fallout for doing so, and are even facing pressure from the right to lift any remaining restrictions.

That's the case in Arkansas, where a group of Republican lawmakers are suing to invalidate a mask mandate and other directives imposed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Hutchinson also has been criticized by Democrats, teachers' groups and others who say the governor has sent mixed messages about the seriousness of the state's outbreak.

"I understand the drive and need to put a positive spin on things, but I would like to see a greater sense of urgency," said Sen. Greg Leding, D-Fayetteville.

Hutchinson has cited progress with the state's testing positivity, but has acknowledged it needs to improve in other areas such as hospitalizations and rate of new cases. Hutchinson has continued resisting calls to roll back some of the reopening, saying he's relying more on personal responsibility.

"We're Republicans, we're conservative and we don't want to increase restrictions on business, we don't want to increase mandates and the only way you can navigate through this crisis is by simply making sure that we have individual discipline," Hutchinson told his Cabinet last week.

Most of the Midwest Republican governors where the virus is worsening have either refused to mandate statewide mask restrictions or have been rolling back restrictions imposed because of the pandemic.

'DON'T BE AFRAID'

President Donald Trump, who tweeted "don't be afraid of covid" as he was being released from the hospital, cheered Noem for her speech to the Legislature last week, where she championed her refusal to issue a stay-at-home order or other restrictions.

But South Dakota's new cases and positive test rates rank at or near the highest in the country. The number of people hospitalized in the state because of covid-19 reached a new high last week, but Noem emphasizes that only about 10% of the state's hospitalizations are because of the virus.

Doug Burgum, North Dakota's Republican governor, acknowledges his state's numbers are moving in the wrong direction as it hit new highs for active and newly confirmed cases, as well as hospitalizations. But he's also touting the state's test positivity staying in the 7% range.

"That's an achievement compared to many, many other states that have never been in the spot to have this low of a positivity rate and have their economy open," Burgum said. "If you're saying that among the states, who's doing a great job, those would have to be some of the criteria you would have to look at."

In Iowa, which has eased most of its earlier coronavirus restrictions, covid-19 hospitalizations also hit a record high last week. Gov. Kim Reynolds, however, has defended the state's decision to reopen bars and send students back into classrooms without masks required.

"The president is also right. We can't let covid-19 dominate our lives," Reynolds said.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has cited where he sees his state making progress, even as a White House task force recently listed it in the "red zone" for its high rate of new cases and positive tests. The state also recently hit a new high for hospitalizations. Parson and his wife were both diagnosed on Sept. 23, though they've both recovered.

"The fight is not over, but we are on the right track, and we will get through this," Parson said in a video posted Sept. 30.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, who in July became the first governor to announce he had tested positive for covid-19, lashed out at the White House Coronavirus Task Force after it said high community transmission led to "many preventable deaths" in Oklahoma.

"The governor maintains that Oklahoma has performed much better than the nation as a whole in terms of protecting our most vulnerable, and the White House agrees with that assertion," Stitt's office said.

'TIPPING POINT'

Elsewhere, millions of people in northern England are anxiously waiting to hear how much further virus restrictions will be tightened in coming days as the British government confirmed Sunday that it will be introducing a new system for lockdowns.

In response to the virus's resurgence, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce in Parliament today a three-tier lockdown system, formally known as "Local Covid Alert Levels," his office said.

Under the new system, the country will be placed into "medium," "high" and "very high" alert levels.

Johnson's office said the government is working with local leaders to decide which areas are covered by the very high alert level, and the appropriate interventions in those areas.

Details of what is involved at each level haven't been confirmed but the highest level is widely expected to involve the closure of pubs and restaurants and the banning of household mixing, both indoors and outside, among other measures.

The new lockdown system, which is intended to simplify the process by which local restrictions are imposed, has been widely anticipated for a couple of weeks after a sharp increase in new cases.

After further discussions today, Johnson will inform lawmakers of the new system before hosting a briefing along with Treasury chief Rishi Sunak and the government's chief medical officer, Chris Whitty.

England's deputy chief medical officer, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, warned that the U.K. is at a "tipping point" akin to where the country was in March.

"But we can prevent history repeating itself if we all act now," he said. "Now we know where it is and how to tackle it -- let's grasp this opportunity and prevent history from repeating itself."

QUARANTINE THREAT

Meanwhile, the premier of Australia's Victoria state is stepping up his fight with members of the public who don't comply with pandemic regulations, saying close contacts of those infected who refuse a test will have to spend 21 days in quarantine.

The state government has announced mandatory quarantine will be extended by 10 days for close contacts if they decide not to be tested on the 11th day of isolation. The change went into effect at midnight Sunday.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said a "very, very high percentage" of people had submitted to testing but the rule was designed to provide authorities with an even more complete picture.

In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region:

• India's confirmed coronavirus toll crossed 7 million on Sunday with a number of new cases dipping in recent weeks, even as health experts warn of mask and distancing fatigue setting in. India is expected to become the pandemic's worst-hit country in coming weeks, surpassing the U.S.

• South Korea will ease its social-distancing rules, with its coronavirus caseload displaying a downward trend. Health Minister Park Neung-hoo said Sunday that under relaxed distancing guidelines effective from today, some high-risk facilities like nightclubs and karaoke bars will be allowed to reopen but must follow anti-virus steps like wearing masks and keeping a list of clients. Park says South Korea also will lift a ban on the gatherings of more than 50 people indoors and over 100 outdoors.

• Two wards and an operation room at Sri Lanka's main hospital have been closed as a precautionary measure as a new cluster of coronavirus cases centered at a garment factory in the capital's suburbs continues to grow.

• Brazil's count of covid-19 deaths surpassed 150,000 on Saturday night, despite signs the pandemic is slowly retreating in Latin America's largest nation. The Brazilian Health Ministry reported that the death toll now stands at 150,198. The figure is the world's second-highest behind the United States, which tops 214,00 deaths as of Sunday, according to the tally maintained by Johns Hopkins University.

Information for this article was contributed by Pan Pylas, Marcelo De Sousa, Tatiana Polastri, Sean Murphy, Ken Miller, Jim Salter, David Kolpack, Scott McFetridge and Stephen Groves of The Associated Press.

FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Hospitalizations from COVID-19 have hit their highest points recently throughout the Midwest, where the growth in new cases has been the worst in the nation. In Iowa, which has eased most of its earlier coronavirus restrictions, COVID-19 hospitalizations also hit a record high last week. Gov. Kim Reynolds, however, has defended the state's decision to reopen bars and send students back into classrooms without masks required. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)