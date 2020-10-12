Springdale man given 17 and1/2-year federal prison term in meth case

FORT SMITH -- A Springdale man was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Fayetteville to 17 years and six months in federal prison and five years of supervised release in connection with drug trafficking.

Raul Martinez, 40, was also ordered to pay a $25,000 fine with interest waived for the distribution of more than 500 grams of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, according to court records. U.S. District Judge Timothy Brooks presided over Martinez's sentencing hearing.

Martinez agreed on Dec. 13, 2018, to provide 3 pounds of methamphetamine to a confidential source in exchange for $15,000 that would be paid at a later date, according to his plea agreement.

The source met with special agents of the Drug Enforcement Administration before the transaction and was equipped with an audio/recording device, with the source's vehicle also being searched.

Martinez and the source met on their agreed-upon meeting location, a rural dirt road, for about two minutes, during which Martinez gave the source three individually wrapped, 1-pound packages of methamphetamine, the agreement states. After they both left the location in their respective vehicles, the source met investigators somewhere else and turned over the audio/recording device and the methamphetamine.

The methamphetamine was submitted to the Drug Enforcement Administration laboratory for testing, according to the agreement. The laboratory determined that it contained 1,306.2 grams of actual methamphetamine.

Martinez was indicted on his methamphetamine distribution charge, as well as another charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine, on May 8, 2019, court records state. He pleaded innocent to these charges during his arraignment on May 10, 2019, but entered a guilty plea to the methamphetamine distribution charge during a change of plea hearing on Sept. 26, 2019.

His other charge was dismissed in accordance with his plea agreement.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Benton County/Rogers Police Department Narcotic Unit, Springdale Police Department and the 4th Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force, according to the office of David Clay Fowlkes, first assistant U.S. attorney for the Western District of Arkansas. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Amy Driver and Kim Harris prosecuted the case for the United States.