State police: 3 killed in separate weekend crashes

A Texarkana man died after his motorcycle left the road and overturned Saturday morning, troopers said.

Kevin Dewayne Johnston, 50, was riding a 2011 Harley-Davidson motorcycle west on Old Post Road in Texarkana shortly before 10 a.m. when he missed a curve, according to a preliminary crash report by Arkansas State Police.

Johnston's motorcycle left the roadway, the report states, and overturned several times. Authorities said the man was later pronounced dead.

Weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash, according to the report.

Separately, a Blytheville man died after a crash Saturday night in Jonesboro, state police reported.

Travis Orr, 29, was driving a 2004 GMC north in the area of Apple and Hester streets shortly after 11 p.m., a crash report states, when he failed to negotiate a right curve.

Orr's vehicle left the west side of the roadway, according to the report, crossed a sidewalk and skidded across a grass yard. Orr's vehicle went airborne and struck an embankment, authorities saidt.

The report states weather was rainy and roads were wet at the time of the crash.

On Sunday, an Arkansas woman suffered fatal injuries in a Woodruff County crash, according to state police.

Amanda Shea Barker, 28, was a passenger in a 2017 Jeep Wrangler traveling south on Arkansas 33 shortly after midnight, a preliminary report states. The vehicle missed a curve and left the road, troopers said.

Authorities said the Jeep struck an embankment and overturned. Barker died of her injuries, while the driver and a second passenger were uninjured, the report states.

Troopers described conditions as cloudy and wet at the time of the crash.

At least 494 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, preliminary numbers show.