State sports brief

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Arkansas tops Alabama

University of Arkansas freshman Ava Tankersley scored a golden goal 15 seconds into overtime and the No. 3 Razorbacks defeated Alabama 2-1 on Sunday in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Tankersley, a forward, took a pass from midfielder Taylor Malham just inside the 18-yard box, ran to her right and fired a shot across her body that went inside the left post. It was Tankersley's second goal this season.

Arkansas (4-0) extended its regular-season unbeaten streak to 11 games. The Razorbacks are unbeaten in their last 14 games against SEC West opponents, with 10 consecutive victories in division games.

Kayla McKeon headed in the game's first goal off a corner kick from Nayeli Perez in the 26th minute. It was McKeon's 24th career goal, which is tied for seventh in program history.

Alabama (1-2-1) tied the game on a fluke goal in the 40th minute. With her back facing the goal, Macy Clem kicked the ball over her head from about 6 yards to the side of the net. The ball went over the head of Arkansas goalkeeper Alexis Bach and into the net.

The Crimson Tide allowed an untimely goal for the third consecutive game. Mississippi State scored with one second remaining and tied Alabama two weeks ago, and Florida scored a game winner in the 89th minute last week.

Arkansas is scheduled to play at 7 p.m. Friday when South Carolina (3-1) comes to Razorback Field. The Gamecocks defeated the Razorbacks twice by scores of 1-0 last season, including in the SEC Tournament championship game.

Arkansas was picked to win the SEC by league coaches this season, and South Carolina was predicted to finish second.

-- WholeHogSports.com