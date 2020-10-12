Super Quiz: Hamilton

He was killed in a duel with Aaron Burr.
What naval hero had a very public affair with Emma Hamilton?
Margaret Hamilton is known for portraying this witch in a 1939 film.
In which sport is American Scott Hamilton an Olympic gold medalist?
This actor is famous for his debonair style and his perpetual suntan.
Name of an American company of home appliances.
Identify the hit musical with music, lyrics and book by Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Hamilton is the capital of this British overseas territory.
She portrayed Sarah Connor in the "Terminator" film series.
ANSWERS:
Alexander Hamilton
Horatio Nelson
Wicked Witch of the West
Figure skating
George Hamilton
Hamilton Beach
"Hamilton"
Bermuda
Linda Hamilton
