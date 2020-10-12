Those old pills can go to police

FILE - In this June 15, 2018, file photo, pharmaceuticals are seen in North Andover, Mass. ( AP/ELISE AMENDOLA )

There's a place for those out-of-date medicines that are sitting in the back of the bathroom cabinet, and it's not the trash.

The White Hall Police Department will be a collection site for the 19th Arkansas Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 24.

The department partnered with the the Drug Enforcement Administration in this effort, according to a news release from Police Chief Greg Shapiro.

"The more we can get people to monitor, secure and properly dispose of the medications, the more we can save lives through less accessibility of those that can intentionally or unintentionally abuse or misuse them," Arkansas Drug Director Kirk Lane said in the release.

The take-back day will include more than 250 sites across the state. Hundreds of volunteers and first responders will be at those sites encouraging residents to dispose of unused or expired medications and officers won't ask for any identification or other questions regarding the prescriptions being dropped off.

The prescription medications will later be counted for statistical purposes and destroyed at a facility in an environmentally safe manner. Prescription medicines are a toxic waste and pose a danger to people, pets and the environment if they are not disposed of properly. Medicines flushed or poured down the drain end up in the waterways, affecting the drinking water, according to the release.

Throwing medications in the trash, even if they are mixed with materials such as kitty litter or coffee grounds, will still make it to a landfill and seep through the soil and into groundwater. There's also a danger of people and/or pets finding medications in the trash.

Two-thirds of teenagers and young adults who report abuse of prescription medications say they get the majority of the drugs from friends, family members and acquaintances, according to the release.

MEDICATION SAFETY TIPS

• Don't leave medication bottles or pill cases lying around.

• Don't store medicines in an unsecured cabinet or bathroom drawer.

• Don't ignore warning signs (Ex: bottles tampered with, pills missing or drugged behavior of someone in your home).

• Lock up medications or hide them in a safe place;

• Keep track of medications -- count pills, make marks on liquid containers.

• Keep track of refills -- refilling medicine more often than expected can indicate a problem.

• Encourage relatives, friends and neighbors to monitor medications and participate in the take-back day.

To find take-back sites throughout the state, go to www.artakeback.org and look for the Collection Sites tab (or click the link: https://www.artakeback.org/takeback/collection-sites/ ) and type in the zip code. The site will continue to update sites throughout the month until the event date.

People may also visit https://www.artakeback.org to download the NARCANsas app -- a free resource containing tools to administer naloxone, an opioid antagonist, for use in an opioid overdose. There are also continued steps to save a person's life. Naloxone has no effect on non-opioid overdoses and should be used in an emergency situation only, according to the release.

The NARCANsas app was created in a partnership with the Office of Arkansas Drug Director, Criminal Justice Institute, Division of Aging, Adult and Behavioral Health Services and Team Si. Naloxone is available for purchase by the public at pharmacies throughout Arkansas.