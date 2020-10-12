TOP SIX: Week's most expensive homes sold in Little Rock + how much they cost

Pictured below are the six most expensive houses sold in Little Rock during the week of Sept. 7-Sept. 11, 2020. “Sold” refers to the date on which the real estate deed was recorded by the Pulaski County circuit clerk, irrespective of the actual sale date.

2610 N. Pierce St. -- Owned by Julie and Christopher Mehlin, this house was sold to Rosanne and Anthony G. Pignio for $1,150,000.

2819 N. Fillmore St. -- Owned by Jeff Fuller Homes LLC, this house was sold to LACA Real Estate Holdings LLC for $1,148,700.

16 Saint Johns Place -- Owned by Jay M. Davis and the estate of Margaret Neill Davis, a house behind this gate was sold to Andrea and James M. Gary for $885,000.

89 Hallen Court -- Owned by Rebecca Finney, a house behind this gate was sold to Sherri Roussel, Mark R. Wilson, and the Sherri Roussel Revocable Trust for $834,000.

13220 County Farm Road -- Owned by Linda R. and Wayne F. Woods, this house was sold to Mohsin Virani for $626,800.