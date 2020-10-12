State police: 2 killed in Lincoln County collision

Two people were killed Sunday morning in a two-car collision in Lincoln County, state police reported.

Diana Baily, 34 and William Lynn, 28, both of Star City were traveling southbound on Interstate 530 in a 1992 GMC Vandura when they were struck by a northbound 2016 Chevrolet Camaro that crossed the centerline, according to a preliminary crash report.

The crash occurred around 1 a.m. near the Lincoln and Cleveland county line.

Lynn, who was a passenger in the GMC was declared dead at the scene by Lincoln County Deputy Coroner Jimmy Hawkins. Bailey was pronounced dead at Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff, state police reported.

The driver of the Camaro was injured in the crash, according to the state police report.

The weather conditions were clear and the road conditions were wet, according to the report.