Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Coronavirus 🔵 Covid Classroom Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

State police: 2 killed in Lincoln County collision

by John Magsam | Today at 3:53 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Fatal wrecks in Arkansas

Two people were killed Sunday morning in a two-car collision in Lincoln County, state police reported.

Diana Baily, 34 and William Lynn, 28, both of Star City were traveling southbound on Interstate 530 in a 1992 GMC Vandura when they were struck by a northbound 2016 Chevrolet Camaro that crossed the centerline, according to a preliminary crash report.

The crash occurred around 1 a.m. near the Lincoln and Cleveland county line.

Lynn, who was a passenger in the GMC was declared dead at the scene by Lincoln County Deputy Coroner Jimmy Hawkins. Bailey was pronounced dead at Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff, state police reported.

The driver of the Camaro was injured in the crash, according to the state police report.

The weather conditions were clear and the road conditions were wet, according to the report.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT