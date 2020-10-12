UAPB program helping family to preserve its farming legacy

Participants in the "Keeping It In The Family" Sustainable Forestry and African American Land Retention program at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff hold a ceremony to install a sign that recognizes land owned by the Adamson family as a certified American Tree Farm. From left are Kandi Williams, UAPB-KIITF outreach coordinator; Helen Adamson, an estate owner; Shawn Boler, executor of the land; Justin Mallett, KIITF program partner; and Joe Friend, UAPB forester.

Over the past few years, Shawn Boler has figured out ways to be actively involved in his family's forestland from afar. As an absentee landowner and participant in the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's Keeping it in the Family Sustainable Forestry and African American Land Retention program, he manages and improves his family's land in Howard County, Ark., from his home in Torrance, Calif.

His active stewardship of the land has paid off. This year, the family farm, known as the "Adamson Estate," was recognized as a certified American Tree Farm and Arkansas Century Farm.

Boler said his career in the automotive after-market industry has taken him across the U.S., and he regularly collaborates with business partners from China. To this day, however, the small town of Center Point, Ark., where his great-grandfather purchased land over 120 years ago, plays a crucial role in his life.

"As you entered town, there used to be a sign that said, 'Center Point: Population 144,'" he said. "I have always said that of those 144 people, I am probably related to 155. Everyone there is related by some distant relative. It's been that way forever."

SMALL FARM COMMUNITY

Boler said Center Point was primarily an agricultural community when his grandparents lived there. Over time, Center Point's residents have scattered across the country, working in different urban centers in a variety of professions.

"Since living in California, I have actually stumbled upon relatives from Center Point," he said. "It was two or three years before I realized one of my grandfather's sister's grandsons lives nearby."

Boler has long been interested in his family's history and has taken it upon himself to study his family tree as well as the legacy of Adamson Estate.

"As best I can tell in reviewing the original handwritten deed, my great-grandfather, Ransom 'Tack' Adamson, paid the Callahan family $700 for the 60-acre farm, which is pretty much bordered by Bluegrass Road and Highway 26, on April 20, 1896," he said. "They agreed to installment payments that ended 1901. My great-grandfather and great-grandmother, Nancy Whitmore Adamson, had 12 children and managed livestock and crops."

Boler recalls hearing stories about livestock getting loose and crossing the road. As a child, he and his cousins would play in the log cabin his great-grandparents originally lived in. The structure stood on the land until it was pushed down in 2019.

Boler's personal connection to the land and to Center Point began when he was 10 years old. When his mother, Joyce Annette Adamson Boler, passed away from breast cancer, his father, Leo Roscoe Boler I, moved his children to the family farm in Center Point. The transition from Chicago to rural Arkansas proved challenging for Boler.

LIVING ON THE LAND

"At the time I was a husky city boy wearing polyester pants, cotton shirts and Buster Brown tie-up shoes," he said. "My cousins in Center Point, on the other hand, were all wearing overalls and cowboy boots. At the time I didn't like living there. But I look back on that time very fondly. I reminisce on memories hunting squirrels and deer, fishing, pulling up potatoes from the vegetable garden and swiping peaches from the neighbor's field."

Living on the land, Boler had to get used to a number of new responsibilities, which included helping his grandfather, Morris Adamson, feed chickens at the chicken farm.

"My grandfather would wake me at 3 a.m. and we would drive to the chicken houses," he said. "I remember those long early morning hours, walking through sawdust and chickens, manually putting cornmeal in the feeders."

Boler's grandfather Morris and his twin brother, Forrest, grew up on the family land. In the 1920s, they left town and traveled to St. Louis together in search of greater opportunities. There, they played in the Negro Baseball League. It is likely they played with and against Negro League stars and baseball Hall of Famers James "Cool Papa" Bell and Leroy "Satchel" Paige, Boler said.

"At the time, my grandfather wasn't making much money, and he had a family to provide for," Boler said. "So, in the 1930s, he and my grandmother, Nobie Lee, came back to the farm in Center Point and stayed there for the rest of their lives. They lived in the old log cabin on a 6-acre parcel of land and managed the family's 60 acres."

After his grandfather died, Boler's uncle, Norman Adamson, became executor of the land. In 1993, he signed up for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forestry Incentives Program to receive management recommendations and a management plan. He made some progressive changes to the land, including the planting of 60 acres of trees.

FARM FOR THE FUTURE

"Towards the end of his life, my uncle told me he wanted the farm to be maintained and sustained for the future," Boler said. "I remember expressing how much I really wanted to play an instrumental role in caring for the land and our family's legacy. Later, in 2015, after my uncle passed away, my aunt, Helen Adamson, asked me to take over the 60 acres as executor. It was a huge honor."

Boler said he feels much of his family's legacy comes from strength. His great-grandfather showed strength in originally purchasing the land. His uncle was the first family member to go to college and showed strength in his career as a postmaster general, minister and farmer.

"I always wanted to follow in their footsteps," Boler said. "I always felt I had a strong legacy to look toward. I want to be cast in that same sort of light."

Boler said Adamson Estate's recognition as a American Tree Farm and Arkansas Century Farm is in some way a realization of this aspiration.

Kandi Williams, outreach coordinator for UAPB's Keeping it in the Family program, said that when landowners receives certification as an American Tree Farm, it means that they stand among the best forestry stewards in the nation. To become eligible, individuals must develop a forestry management plan and implement forestry and/or wildlife conservation practices.

"Being recognized as a Century Farm is an astonishing accomplishment within its own right, but it is even more impressive to see an African-American family maintain and stay committed to being good stewards of the land by promoting healthy woodlands and wildlife habitats," she said. "In the last century, African-American landowners have lost their land at an alarming rate, from approximately 16 [million] to 19 million acres in 1910 to around 3.8 million acres in 2017."

Williams said Boler's participation in the family-land program can serve as an example for other landowners. Justin Mallett, program partner and county forester for the state Department of Agriculture-Forestry Division, developed a forestry management plan for Boler and helped him submit an application for recognition as a certified American Tree Farm. After a number of site visits and close work with program team members, Boler's goal was realized.

TREE FARM CERTIFICATION

"Getting the official tree farm signs installed at our property was an emotional experience," Boler said. "I shared that moment with my siblings and other heirs. They said my grandfather and uncle would have been extremely pleased. To me, this moment means that the sweat and efforts of my great-grandfather have not gone unnoticed and are not forgotten. The strength of the family has paid off. It is a high honor -- a foundation we can grow from for future heirs."

Boler said collaboration with UAPB's program has helped him develop a better understanding of ways to improve the land for future generations. Currently, program members are assisting him to receive funding through the National Resources Conservation Service Conservation Stewardship Program for establishing fire lanes, thinning trees and sequential patch burning. He has also obtained Special Forestry Funds for surveying from the Sustainable Forestry and African American Land Retention Program.

Since he sees managing a tree farm remotely is feasible, Boler said he wants to convince other family members that they can be actively involved in the land, too. In the short-term, they have to make sure timber is sold. But by putting a proper corporate structure in place where the tree farm is the foundation, Boler believes he and other heirs can discover new revenue streams, including opportunities in agriculture, minerals, marketing and technology, philanthropy, business and education.

"For me, it's not about money," he said. "It's about creating a mechanism to encourage others to give back and honor our ancestors' legacy. It's establishing a foundation for heirs."

Boler said people of color, including landowners, have been socially disadvantaged and deprived for generations. In terms of opportunities, great disparities exist because of lack of education or systemic ills.

"Those ills have been identified and are now being isolated," he said. "In our family's case, we can now make this land more gainful. But it takes smart planning now. We need to make sure young heirs take the helm. They can better navigate the corporate structure with the education they have and are able to take advantage of knowledge gained in the private sector."

FUTURE OPPORTUNITIES

Boler said he wants his family to think outside the box to determine ways to ensure opportunities for their family and for the community. He was excited when one heir expressed his desire to direct monetary inheritance toward a scholarship fund.

He sees the potential ability to give scholarships or stipends from farm proceeds as another reason it is important his family establishes a corporate structure. He is in the process of creating a cooperative structure called "R.A.E. Holdings," and he wants his grandfather Morris' siblings, Tena, Snow, Robbie, John, Milas and Forrest, represented as much as possible.

Boler said Center Point holds a town meeting and celebration every two years. The celebration offers residents, former residents and their descendants a chance to catch up with one another. At the next Center Point town meeting, he aims to unveil plans associated with his family's land and share ways to get involved, including gainful non-agricultural pursuits.

He said he hopes his property will become a conversation starter and showplace that serves as an example for neighboring landowners, as well as those across the country who have also faced similar challenges and hurdles. He urges Arkansas landowners to look into opportunities with UAPB's program and all landowners to be aware of available opportunities and resources.

"When I started working with the [Keep it in the Family] team, I had set the moon as my target," he said. "I would have been happy just hitting the streetlight -- but [the program] now has me aiming for galaxies. I am trusting ... project members with one of the greatest assets I have been given and am allowing them to show me ways the farm can reach full potential, becoming a testament to ancestors and a foundation for future descendants."

Will Hehemann is a writer/editor at the UAPB School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences.