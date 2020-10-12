Sections
WATCH LIVE: 2nd Congressional District opponents Hill, Elliott to debate at 2 p.m.

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 12:04 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption U.S. Rep. French Hill and state Sen. Joyce Elliott are shown in these file photos.

Candidates for Arkansas' 2nd Congressional District Republican, U.S. Rep. French Hill and Democratic state Sen. Joyce Elliott, both of Little Rock, will debate in Conway at 2 p.m.

This debate is provided by Arkansas PBS; myarkansaspbs.org/elections. It will also be broadcast on Arkansas PBS at 7 p.m.

Check back to watch the live video.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b2f4FuirCzE]

