WR finds end zone two times

University of Arkansas senior wide receiver De'Vion Warren doubled his career touchdown catch total for the second consecutive game.

Warren, starting at Auburn on Saturday in place of injured Treylon Burks, had touchdown receptions of 7 and 30 yards from Feleipe Franks in the Razorbacks' 30-28 loss to the Tigers.

Those scores improved Warren's career touchdown total from two to four. He finished the game with five catches for 95 yards.

"Obviously he got open and held on to the football," Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said. "He's a good player. Obviously we'd like to get Burks back at some point as soon as we can, but De'Vion sure has done a nice job since he got his opportunity."

The previous week in a 21-14 victory at Mississippi State, Warren had a 19-yard touchdown catch from Franks. His first career touchdown reception was in 2018 against Alabama on a 17-yard pass from Ty Storey.

Warren has 10 catches for 223 yards and a team-high 3 touchdowns this season. The previous three seasons he had 8 catches for 38 yards.

Warren is the first Razorback to have two touchdown receptions in a game since 2018 when tight end Cheyenne O'Grady had two against Alabama.

For the defense

Jalen Catalon, a redshirt freshman safety, led the Razorbacks with 14 tackles at Auburn. He's tied for the team lead with linebacker Bumper Pool with 36 tackles and leads with 26 solo stops.

Linebacker Grant Morgan is third with 33 tackles and defensive end Zach Williams is fourth with 17.

Goal-line struggles

For the second time this season Arkansas replaced starting quarterback Feleipe Franks in a goal-line situation.

For the second time, it didn't work.

Early in the fourth quarter, the Razorbacks drove 71 yards and faced second and goal from the Auburn 4.

True freshman Malik Hornsby came on for his first snap of the season and Franks came out.

Hornsby kept the ball and was dropped for a 2-yard loss, setting up third and goal from the 6. He then kept again for a 1-yard gain.

Instead of finishing the drive with a touchdown, the Razorbacks settled for A.J. Reed's 25-yard field goal.

Arkansas won 21-14 at Mississippi State the previous week, but the Razorbacks failed to score in the third quarter after KJ Jefferson replaced Franks on third and goal from the Bulldogs' 3.

Jefferson kept the ball and gained 1 yard to make it fourth and goal at the 2. He kept the ball again, lost a yard and fumbled with Mississippi State recovering.

Special teams woes

Auburn took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter when Jordyn Peters blocked George Carartan's punt in the end zone, and it was recovered by Barton Lester for a touchdown. Caratan also had a punt blocked in the opener against Georgia that gave the Bulldogs possession at the Arkansas 24 and set up a touchdown.

"People are going to try to block every punt we freakin' punt until we figure out how to freakin' protect the punter," Razorbacks Coach Sam Pittman said. "We need to do that. Gave up seven points."

The Razorbacks had other issues on special teams, including three illegal formation penalties on punts.

One of those penalties helped lead to better field position for Auburn on the series before the punt block.

A 57-yard punt by Caratan was downed at the Auburn 8, but it was negated by the illegal formation call. Caratan got off another good punt of 48 yards, but the Tigers got the ball at their 17 for a 9-yard improvement.

Arkansas forced a punt that was downed at the Razorbacks 3. When Arkansas couldn't move the ball, Caratan had to punt from his end zone.

"[The officials] had us where we weren't moved up on the line of scrimmage and that we were too deep," Pittman said of the formation penalties. "It was several times. We tried to correct it, but obviously we didn't get it corrected."

In aother critical special teams mistake, Arkansas failed to add the extra point after its first touchdown when Caratan -- the holder -- bobbled a snap from Jordan Silver and couldn't get it down for A.J. Reed to kick.

The botched extra point try caused Arkansas to twice attempt two-point conversions, which both failed.

Auburn also started two drives in the second half at its 35 after Vito Calvaruso and Reed each had kickoffs go out of bounds.

"We've got to do better," Pittman said.

Injury update

Three Arkansas starters injured last week at Mississippi State -- running back Rakeem Boyd, receiver Treylon Burks and cornerback Montaric Brown -- didn't play.

Burks dressed out, but stayed on the bench. Boyd and Brown didn't make the trip.

"We brought Burks with the potential that he could play," Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman. "We did not bring Rakeem because we knew he couldn't play. Mo Brown, we did not bring because we knew he couldn't play.

"If there's a chance they can play, we bring them on the trip. If there's not, then we have them stay home and get treatment.

"I'm honest with you here. I don't have a clue when they'll be back."

Starting offensive tackle Noah Gatlin suffered what appeared to be a right leg injury on the game's first play, was helped off the field and didn't return, though he remained on the sideline.

Starting cornerback Jerry Jacobs also left the game with an apparent injury in the fourth quarter.

Dorian Gerald, a starting defensive end, missed his second game with an ankle injury.

Dickie V weighs in

The controversial call that was ruled an incomplete pass by Bo Nix rather than a fumble recovery for Arkansas and allowed Auburn to keep the ball became such national news that Dick Vitale -- ESPN's longtime college basketball analyst -- offered his opinion.

"Wow! Just read about Arkansas and they got a raw deal," Vitale tweeted. "Should have definitely won that game -- poor decision by the officials. A loss like that could cost them big time in the future."

Four for Franks

Arkansas quarterback Feleipe Franks, a senior graduate transfer from Florida, completed 22 of 30 passes for 318 yards and four touchdowns without an interception.

Franks was the first Razorback to throw at least four touchdown passes since Brandon Allen set the school record with seven in a 51-50 loss to Mississippi State and Dak Prescott in 2015.

Gus vs. Razorbacks

Auburn Coach Gus Malzahn, who grew up in Fort Smith and became a high school coaching legend in Arkansas along with being the UA's offensive coordinator and head coach for Arkansas State University, improved to 7-1 against the Razorbacks as a head coach.

The lone time Arkansas beat Malzahn was 54-46 in four overtimes in 2015 at Fayetteville.

Two-minute drill

• Arkansas set season-highs of 437 total yards, 318 passing and 119 rushing.

• Senior tight end Blake Kern, making his second start, had career-highs of four receptions for 59 yards.

• Junior Mike Woods matched his career-high with six receptions and for a season-high with 81.

• Redshirt freshman walk-on cornerback Hudson Clark made his first start, in place of injured Montaric Brown, and had seven tackles. He also broke up a pass.

• Linebacker Hayden Henry had his first sack of the season when he tackled Bo Nix for an 8-yard loss.