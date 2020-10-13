Bentonville woman struck, killed by vehicle in parking lot

A 74-year-old woman who was pinned by a car in a Bentonville parking lot last week died Sunday, authorities said.

Marilyn J. McDaniel of Bentonville was standing behind a 2015 Subaru in the parking lot of a business at 1100 N.E. J Street at about 9 a.m. when the vehicle rolled backwards and pinned her, according to a preliminary crash report by Arkansas State Police.

McDaniel was taken to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Mo., the report states.

She died on Sunday at the hospital, the Greene County coroner’s office said Tuesday morning.

Weather conditions were clear and the road conditions were dry when McDaniel was struck, the report states.

At least 495 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary numbers.