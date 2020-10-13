Braves hammer Dodgers in ninth

Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley celebrates a run home against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the ninth inning in Game 1 of a baseball National League Championship Series Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Austin Riley led off the ninth inning with a tiebreaking home run that sparked a four-run outburst, and the Atlanta Braves opened their first National League Championship Series since 2001 with a 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night.

Riley, the No. 9 batter in the Braves lineup, hit a 448-drive to left-center off Blake Treinen, who had just entered the game, drawing a loud reaction and some tomahawk-chop chants from the first fans allowed to attend a major-league game this season.

The Braves weren't done after Riley's homer made it 2-1. Ronald Acuna Jr. followed with a double and scored on a single by Marcell Ozuna that chased Treinen before Ozzie Albies' two-run homer off Jake McGee.

Will Smith, the third Braves pitcher, worked a perfect eighth before Mark Melancon closed it out. Atlanta has allowed a total of six runs while winning all six of its playoff games.

Before the ninth, the only runs had been a pair of solo homers. Freddie Freeman went deep for Atlanta in the first, and Kike Hernandez led off the Dodgers fifth with a homer.

It was the first time since March 12, the day spring training was suspended because of the coronavirus, there were fans in the stands for an MLB game.

All 10,700 tickets available to the general public were sold, in addition to another 800 or so utilized by the league and teams. That was about 28% of the 40,518 capacity at the new Texas Rangers ballpark where the retractable roof was open for the first NLCS game played at a neutral site.

The Braves had the bases loaded in the eighth after reliever Dustin May hit pinch-hitter Pablo Sandoval with a pitch. Victor Gonzalez came on and struck out pinch-hitter Charlie Culberson, punctuating the inning-ending out with an emphatic fist pump on the way back to the dugout.

Dodgers starter Walker Buehler pitched past the fourth inning for the first time in his three playoff series openers this fall, while apparently now dealing with blisters on both his middle and index fingers and with his seemingly tight pants trending on Twitter.

Buehler struck out seven in his five-plus innings, joining Hall of Famer pitcher Randy Johnson as the only ones with at least seven strikeouts in nine consecutive postseason starts -- coming in the first nine for Buehler. He also walked five, a career high in a regular-season or playoff game.

Max Fried had 9 strikeouts and 2 walks while allowing 1 run over 6 innings in his start, two years after pitching in relief for the Braves in every game of the 2018 NL division series when they lost to Los Angeles in four games.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez celebrates his home run with Corey Seager against the Atlanta Braves during the fifth inning in Game 1 of a baseball National League Championship Series Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Arlington, Texas.(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman points after a home run during the first inning in Game 1 of a baseball National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Arlington, Texas.(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning in Game 1 of a baseball National League Championship Series Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Arlington, Texas.(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler throws against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning in Game 1 of a baseball National League Championship Series Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman scores after a home run during the first inning in Game 1 of a baseball National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Arlington, Texas.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Corey Seager walks the dugout after starting out against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning in Game 1 of a baseball National League Championship Series Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Atlanta Braves' Adam Duvall is checked by a trainer during the second inning in Game 1 of a baseball National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. Duvall left the game. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Atlanta Braves' Adam Duvall grimaces after a swing during the second inning in Game 1 of a baseball National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. Duvall left the game with an injury. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)