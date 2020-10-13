Episcopal Collegiate girls face hurdles to 13th in row

Episcopal Collegiate can win still win the Class 3A boys and girls state tennis championships today, but the Wildcats are having to ad-lib to keep their remarkable dynasty running.

The coronavirus pandemic knocked the school's two top singles players -- top-seeded Lovey Reynolds and sister Sophie Reynolds -- out of the girls' bracket.

Coach Micah Marsh, who missed last week's regional tournament, has been in quarantine for nearly two weeks.

"It is what it is," Marsh said. "Sometimes you're dealt a bad hand, and you have to make the best of it. I just feel sorry for them, the girls. We're all learning and living with it, dealing with adversity."

Assistant coach Lindsey Duncan filled in for Marsh during Monday's first day of competition at Burns Park Tennis Center in North Little Rock, not only as coach of both teams but as tournament director.

She said she was pleased with how the Lady Wildcats responded, pointing to Isabella Staggs filling in for Sophie Reynolds to win a match in singles and earn a point in the first round of the tournament.

Duncan said it will take that kind of effort today from the two remaining Episcopal girls entrants -- the top-seeded doubles team of Mary Jewell Janes and Hannah Jackson, and the pairing of Lowrey West and Samantha DeLuca -- for the Episcopal Collegiate girls to win their 13th consecutive state title.

The boys, led by top-seeded singles player Keeton Dassinger and the top-seeded doubles team of Teddy Jones and Charlie Brandom, appear on track to win for the 16th time in 18 years.

"We did well, kinda of what was expected," Duncan said. "On the girls side, I'm really happy."

Duncan said it will likely take a championship run by the team of Janes and Jackson to keep Episcopal Collegiate's girls streak going.

"We need to win the girls final to do that, and I think that's possible for us to do," Duncan said.

Class 3A action resumes at 9 a.m., with finals in singles and doubles expected to go off around 11:30 a.m.

Dassinger, a sophomore and the defending state boys singles champion, had a bye in the first round of boys singles, then defeated Malachi Gates of Newport 6-0, 6-0 to advance to the semifinals against Ryan Webb of Clinton.

Miles Caldwell of Central Arkansas Christian meets Savan Cashman of Haas Hall Fayetteville in the other boys semifinal.

"I hope we can pull it out," Dassinger said.

Duncan said she feels especially bad for Lovey Reynolds, who has bounced back from injuries to regain her peak form.

"It was her sport," Duncan said. "She had to take a year off. She was just starting to get back into it and into the flow. You get to the peak of the season and you're not able to participate.

"I'm sure she's super bummed she couldn't be here for us, and I'm sure her sister as well. It could have been any kid out here."