Prep Volleyball Report: Fayetteville earns tough win

Fayetteville 3, Springdale Har-Ber 1

The Lady Purple Bulldogs bounced back from an opening-set loss to earn a tough 18-25, 25-12, 25-22, 25-22 6A-West Conference win over the Lady Wildcats.

Fayetteville (15-1, 10-1 6A-West) finished the second set on a 15-1 run to turn an 11-10 deficit into the 25-12 win. The Lady Purple'Dogs scored the final two points of the third set, then three straight to take the fourth set and the match.

Sophomore Brooke Rockwell finished with a match-high 17 kills, while Rosana Hicks added 10. Sophomore setter Kennedy Phelan played strong all-around with a match-high 38 assists, four aces and three kills.

Caylan Koons dished out 35 assists and added four kills for Har-Ber (6-2, 4-1). Josie McCroskey had a match-high 22 digs. Junior Jordan Benford led the offense with 13 kills, while Kat Cooper added 12.

Both teams were missing starters because of injuries. Fayetteville senior Perry Flannigan will miss the rest of the season because of a shoulder injury, Fayetteville coach Jessica Phelan said. Har-Ber junior Faith Donnell is out with a bad ankle, but should return next week for the conference tournament, Har-Ber coach Cassie Loyd said.

Bentonville High 3, Bentonville West 2

Bentonville jumped out to a 6-1 lead in the fifth and deciding set and outlasted Bentonville West for a 25-23, 21-25, 25-21, 20-25, 15-6 victory in Wolverine Arena.

Trinity Hamilton picked up three of her team-high 12 kills in the fifth set for Bentonville, which also had three aces in the final set. Bella Engledow was the only other Lady Tiger in double figures for kills with 10, while Jamie Myrick had 32 digs and four aces and Maddy Hughes finished with five aces and 35 assists.

Reagan Ptacek led West with 10 kills, followed by Riley Richardson and Trinity Luckett with eight apiece. Luckett also contributed eight blocks while Ally McCasland had 20 assists and 3 aces and Amani Scales chipped in three aces.