Fayetteville to hold input session on police headquarters

FAYETTEVILLE -- The city will host a public input session on the planned police headquarters.

The session is set to start online at 6 p.m. today on Zoom. Registration is required to speak.

Voters in April 2019 approved building a new police headquarters as one of 10 bond issues. The headquarters will be at Porter Road and Deane Street and include a main police station, indoor firing range, buildings for storage and garages and a fire substation. Intersection and road improvements are part of the plan.

Council members last week approved the rezoning associated with the project and asked for more public input. The council held a workshop on the site design in the summer, and revisions are underway.

A city news release posed three questions about the project: What are your priorities for the future of the Fayetteville police headquarters building; if community space were included in this project, how do you envision the use of such space; and beyond the police headquarters, what other amenities might be beneficial on the public safety campus?

Each participant will be given three minutes to speak, and city residents will be allowed to speak first, according to the release.

For more information on the project, go to: http://bit.ly/faypolicehq.

To register, go to: http://bit.ly/faypolicehq1013.

The session will be available to watch live on Cox Channel 216 or Channel 99 on AT&T U-verse. The city also will stream the meeting at youtube.com/cityoffayettevillear, or click on "Public meetings" on the city website, fayetteville-ar.gov.