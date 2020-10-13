Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Coronavirus 🔵 Covid Classroom Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Little Rock man shot, injured while driving home from store, police say

by David Wilson | Today at 1:30 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Police tape

A Little Rock man told officers he was shot and injured while driving home from a convenience store Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

Devin Bone, 29, said a black car followed him after he left Buy Rite Food Mart, 5703 Baseline Road, a Little Rock police report states. Bone said he was driving south on Loetscher Lane when the black car pulled around to the driver's side of his car.

Bone told officers an unknown gunman in a white tank top shot at him, according to the report, striking him under his left arm and hitting his car.

The shooter fled and Bone drove home, where another man took him to CHI St. Vincent Hospital, the report states. Police said Bone was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT