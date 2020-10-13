Little Rock man shot, injured while driving home from store, police say

A Little Rock man told officers he was shot and injured while driving home from a convenience store Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

Devin Bone, 29, said a black car followed him after he left Buy Rite Food Mart, 5703 Baseline Road, a Little Rock police report states. Bone said he was driving south on Loetscher Lane when the black car pulled around to the driver's side of his car.

Bone told officers an unknown gunman in a white tank top shot at him, according to the report, striking him under his left arm and hitting his car.

The shooter fled and Bone drove home, where another man took him to CHI St. Vincent Hospital, the report states. Police said Bone was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.