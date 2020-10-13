Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Coronavirus 🔵 Covid Classroom Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Police: Little Rock man accused of shooting, critically injuring his brother

by John Magsam | Today at 1:00 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A 34-year-old man is accused of shooting his brother outside his Little Rock home on Saturday night, critically injuring him, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting call at 7412 Fairfield Dr. around 10:30 p.m., where they found Jose Ruperto, 37, suffering from four apparent gunshot wounds, according to a report by Little Rock police. Ruperto’s wife told police he had been shot by his brother, Jose Castro, also of Little Rock, the report states.

Ruperto’s wife told officers the two men had argued earlier and Castro returned with a gun, shot Ruperto and left the area in a truck. Two children, ages 12 and 14, were at the home at the time of the shooting, according to the report.

Officers found Ruperto with what appeared to be bullet wounds in his right shoulder, arm and torso. Police said he was taken to UAMS Medical Center in critical condition.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT