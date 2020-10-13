Police: Little Rock man accused of shooting, critically injuring his brother

A 34-year-old man is accused of shooting his brother outside his Little Rock home on Saturday night, critically injuring him, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting call at 7412 Fairfield Dr. around 10:30 p.m., where they found Jose Ruperto, 37, suffering from four apparent gunshot wounds, according to a report by Little Rock police. Ruperto’s wife told police he had been shot by his brother, Jose Castro, also of Little Rock, the report states.

Ruperto’s wife told officers the two men had argued earlier and Castro returned with a gun, shot Ruperto and left the area in a truck. Two children, ages 12 and 14, were at the home at the time of the shooting, according to the report.

Officers found Ruperto with what appeared to be bullet wounds in his right shoulder, arm and torso. Police said he was taken to UAMS Medical Center in critical condition.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.