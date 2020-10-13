Man injured in stabbing outside Little Rock liquor store, police say

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A man was injured after he was stabbed Monday evening near a liquor store on Main Street in Little Rock, according to police.

Gavin Jones, 28, told police he was approached by three people who asked him for money around 8:35 p.m. near Warehouse Liquor Market, 1007 Main Street, a police report states. Jones said he shoved the others away and was stabbed by one of them, who had a pocket knife.

Officers noticed two wounds in Jones’ side, and he was taken to UAMS Medical Center for treatment, according to the report.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.