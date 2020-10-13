McKay navigating a turnaround story

Mountain Home Coach Steve Ary heaped a load of praise on senior quarterback Bryce McKay.

"Bryce is Captain America to us," Ary said. "I can't say enough good things about him. We're lucky he's on our team."

McKay was a hero for the Bombers on Friday night against Van Buren at Bomber Stadium in Mountain Home.

In a 49-37 victory over Van Buren, McKay accounted for 348 yards and five touchdowns. He rushed for 204 yards and 3 touchdowns on 31 carries, and was 6-of-13 passing for 144 yards and 2 scores.

For his efforts, McKay is this week's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette player of the week.

Ary said the Bombers have relied on McKay because of his athleticism and leadership.

"I told him, 'If you play well, we will win,' " Ary said. "That's a lot to put on a young man. But he took that challenge on.

"He's a real level-headed kid. He answers the bell."

McKay said Friday's game against Van Buren was a team victory.

"I think we played great as a team," McKay said. "Individually, there were plays that were made. I'm happy with it [the victory]."

Mountain Home (3-3, 1-2 6A-West Conference) snapped a 14-game conference losing streak with its victory over the Pointers. On Sept. 11, the Bombers ended the longest losing streak in the state at that time at 23 games with a win against Batesville.

"You can see the changes here," McKay said. "You can see how much of a culture change there is. Everyone as a team has bought in. It's more of a team this year."

Ary, a Missouri Sports Hall of Famer, was hired by Mountain Home in January. Since he's been in Baxter County, he's attempted to turn around one of the state's least successful programs. Through six games, the Bombers are .500.

"There's a buy-in here," Ary said. "A lot of times, the kids don't respond to you in a new situation. But they have bought in. They've looked at us like we had instant credibility.

"These guys get coached hard. They don't get a lot of sunshine. But they like it."

McKay is the Bombers' leading passer and rusher through six games. He has completed 47 of 100 passes for 756 yards and 7 touchdowns while rushing for 891 yards and 11 scores on 147 carries.

"He's been our best player," Ary said.

McKay isn't satisfied with what he's done so far.

"It's been a good season, but I want to do more," he said.

Mountain Home is scheduled to travel to Benton on Friday. The Panthers are the defending 6A-West Conference champion and are 3-0 in the conference this season after a 30-20 victory against Little Rock Parkview on Friday in Little Rock.

Ary said the Bombers are embracing their role as one of the state's most surprising teams.

"We're excited to make the trip down there," Ary said. "We're tired of being a doormat. We're almost looking at it from an us-against-the-world mentality."