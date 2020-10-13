State seeking $70M

for jobless benefits

Arkansas is asking for another $70 million in federal funding to extend $300 in weekly supplemental unemployment benefits to Arkansans out of work because of covid-19. State officials estimate the funding will provide three weeks of payments under the Lost Wages Assistance program.

The request from the Arkansas Commerce Department is being made to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which administers the program. A department spokesman said the request will be put before the Arkansas Legislative Council on Friday for approval.

The Arkansas CARES Act Steering Committee also will be asked to approve $10million-$15 million in funding that will be needed for the state's required match to gain FEMA support.

In August, Arkansas used $76 million in FEMA support to provide an initial three weeks of the $300 supplement unemployment benefits to jobless workers.

The Lost Wages Assistance program was established in August when President Donald Trump ordered FEMA to use $44 billion to supply states with funding for an added weekly payment of $300 to those laid off because of the pandemic.

-- Andrew Moreau

Walmart trying out

Tech Services Bars

Walmart Inc. is trying a tech support program to help customers with their electronic devices both in stores and in their homes, much like Best Buy's Geek Squad and Apple's Genius Bars.

Walmart has set up Tech Services Bars in the electronics departments of its Elm Springs Road Supercenter in Springdale as well as four in the Dallas area, a Walmart spokeswoman said Monday. The company plans to expand the service to 50 stores by mid-2021, she said.

Customers are welcome to take their devices to the Tech Services Bar for troubleshooting, the spokeswoman said. Services include round-the-clock tech support plans, in-store cellphone and tablet repair and computer and tablet setup.

Tech Services Bar staffers will also help customers find products and services that best suit their needs, the spokeswoman said.

In-home help includes smart home installations, Wi-Fi setup, TV mounting and remote setup services.

According to the Dallas Morning News, New York firm True Network Solutions will provide staff for Walmart's Tech Services Bar.

-- Serenah McKay

State index surges

11.52 points in day

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 450.24, up 11.52.

"A strong rally in technology stocks combined with growing expectations of at least a stripped-down coronavirus relief package pushed markets higher on Monday," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.