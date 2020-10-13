North Little Rock pandemic offices, East Broadway priorities for Hartwick

The first in a series of articles looking at candidates running for the North Little Rock mayor's position.

Terry Hartwick says he is ready to take on the challenge of serving as North Little Rock's mayor again.

Hartwick has served as director of North Little Rock's Parks and Recreation Department since 2016 and is among four candidates vying to replace Mayor Joe Smith. Smith chose not to seek reelection after serving two terms as mayor.

"I am seeking the office of mayor because this election for mayor is more important than in the past," Hartwick said. "I still have a vision for this city. I still think there is a lot we can do for the city."

The other three candidates are Tracy Steele, a member of the North Little Rock School Board and a former member of the state House of Representatives and state Senate; Debi Ross, a North Little Rock City Council member who represents Ward 1; and Alice Kunce, a teacher at Dunbar Middle School in the Little Rock School District.

Hartwick, 71, was North Little Rock's mayor from 1985 through 1988 and served as president of North Little Rock's Chamber of Commerce from 2001 to 2016.

His previous term as mayor was clouded by an investigation into his acceptance of free vacations from contractors doing business with the city, and by his publicized relationship with a University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, student and subsequent divorce in 1987. An ethics inquiry concluded Hartwick didn't violate any laws.

Before officially announcing last year his intentions of again running for mayor in 2020, Hartwick dismissed "things that happened 30 years ago" from being an obstacle in another mayoral bid.

Like other cities, North Little Rock has been forced to deal with the impacts of the covid-19 pandemic, including the significant economic toll it has taken. Hartwick said the new mayor must be prepared.

"The pandemic is going to be on the mayor's desk come January," he said. "We need a mayor who is ready on Day One."

If elected, Hartwick said, he would open pandemic offices in various parts of the city to help address related issues, including testing and test results.

"The offices will focus on employment and business benefits as well and be staffed with people to help you navigate this crisis," he said. "As safe vaccines become available, these offices will be centers for citizens to get their covid-19 vaccines."

One of the first things Hartwick said he wants to accomplish is to focus on some of the under-served parts of the city along East Broadway and Camp Robinson. Among his goals is to bring urgent care facilities to those areas.

"I am from the Rose City community," he said. "I plan to take the East Broadway corridor and make it a top priority. The first thing I will do is work for additional medical care.

"I will open a pandemic recovery office in Rose City for better and faster testing and help with employment and business benefits. I will also work to secure an urgent care facility for Rose City so citizens can have a place for immediate health care. I will work to have a facility that will accept all forms of insurance, including Medicare and Medicaid."

Hartwick said his time with the city's Parks and Recreation department shows he will focus on all of the city and not just one part.

"We have 35 parks in our city, and every single one of them has been kept clean and nice and some are brand new again," he said.

Hartwick touted his experience with the Chamber of Commerce and said he wants to attract good-paying jobs to North Little Rock. A mountain bike trail is another goal Hartwick has in mind because he said he believes it can help attract businesses.

"When we were talking to Caterpillar, one of the first things they asked was, 'How is the way of life? How are the golf courses?'" Hartwick said. "Those things are important to businesses."

Hartwick said being mayor is about responding to problems, which is why he wants to create a 911-type program for residents to call and report problems within their neighborhoods -- such as potholes -- and then get someone out to repair it in two to three days.

Launching a major ride-along program with the city's Police department is another idea that Hartwick believes is important for the city.

"Community leaders and young people can ride their neighborhoods with police patrol units," he said. "This will build trusted and lasting relationships, keeping our neighborhoods safe."

Hartwick said he also would continue building on the work Smith has done in the downtown area. Annexation is something he would like to continue to see as well.

Code enforcement also will be a focus for Hartwick.

"I think a lot of our areas have gotten dirty and you are seeing trash in the street," he said. "If the city doesn't clean up, then why would the people?"

Supporting green energy alternatives would be another emphasis, Hartwick said, noting that he wants to focus on solar energy and transition city vehicles to electric.

Hartwick said the experience he has gained by working in various roles within the city separates him from other candidates.

"What have you done to make your city better?" he said. "I got a list that I will compare to anybody's. I have the trust and the experience. I want to learn the process.

"I have the ability to talk with everyone in all parts of the city due to my experience in the Parks Department. I think that will pay dividends."