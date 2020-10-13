Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Jason Shane Hunter, 42, of 20776 Peek Road in Decatur was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Hunter was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Gentry

• Nathan Royce Norton, 22, of 229 Rodrick Circle in Siloam Springs was arrested Saturday in connection with domestic battering. Norton was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Gravette

• Benjamin Lee Crawley, 34, of 605 Atlanta St. S.E. was arrested Sunday in connection with domestic battering and aggravated assault. Crawley was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

• Brandon McLaughlin, 33, of 501 E. Centerton was arrested Saturday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine. McLaughlin was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Juan Olivea Sandoval, 33, of 2902 S. C St. was arrested Saturday in connection with possession of firearm by certain persons. Sandoval was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Siloam Springs

• Arturo Caro Jr., 33, of 1801 W. U.S. 412 Apt. 141 was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Caro was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Johnson Toring, 58, of 309 1/2 Park Apt. A was arrested Sunday in connection with domestic battering. Toring was being held Monday in the Washington County Jail with no bond set.

• Michael Waste, 30, 2817 Granny Smith Ave. was arrested Monday in connection withe aggravated assault. Waste was being held Monday in the Washington County Jail with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Thomas Bamberg, 32, of 217 E. Lafayette in Fayetteville was arrested Monday in connection with terroristic act and aggravated assault on a family or household member. Bamberg was being held Monday in the Washington County Jail with no bond set.

• Justin Simas, 20, of 18211 Harmon Road in Fayetteville was arrested Sunday in connection with domestic battering. Simas was being held Monday in the Washington County Jail with no bond set.