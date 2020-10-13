NWA outdoor briefs

Paddle into the sunset

The Outdoor Fayetteville program will host sunset paddling tours on Lake Fayetteville from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday and on Oct. 21.

Cost is $5 per person and includes a kayak or canoe, paddles, life jacket and instruction. More fall programs will be announced soon.

To register or for more information, visit www.fayetteville-ar.gov/recreation, call the parks and recreation office at 479-444-3471 or email dshaw@fayetteville-ar.gov.

Area waters get catfish

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has stocked surplus channel catfish at several waterways in the region. The extra catchable-size catfish are the result of fishing derbies being canceled during the pandemic.

Waters receiving fish include Lake Springdale, Murphy Park pond in Springdale, Centerton Lake, Hidden Lake near camp area C below Beaver Dam, Sager Creek in Siloam Springs, Flint Creek Nature Pond in Gentry, Wells Lake in Fort Smith, Carol Ann Cross Pond in Fort Smith, Van Buren city park pond, George Pond in Berryville, Harrison Lake, Deer Pond in Newton County and Bradley Park pond in Jasper.

These catfish have a green tag attached that can be redeemed for prize. Call the number on the tag to collect a prize.

Shoreline work continues

The second phase of a bank stabilization project at the White River below Beaver Dam will take place from daylight to 2 p.m. through Thursday. Power generation will not take place at the dam during work hours.

Anglers and boaters can expect to see heavy machinery at work in the stream about one-half mile below Beaver Dam. A section of bank 200 feet long is being stabilized with stacked boulders in front of existing log cribs.

Watershed volunteer honored

Beaver Watershed Alliance has recognized Barbara Taylor of Fayetteville as a Beaver Lake Watershed guardian.

Taylor is a founding member of the Beaver Watershed Alliance board of directors. She also served on the first Fayetteville City Advisory Committee on Wastewater Treatment and has participated in countless water protection programs, said Becky Roark, alliance executive director.

Beaver Lake is the drinking water source for most of Northwest Arkansas and beyond.