Off The Wire

BASEBALL

White Sox, Renteria part

The Chicago White Sox and Manager Rick Renteria agreed to split after a disappointing finish to a breakout season in which the team made the playoffs for the first time in 12 years. The White Sox announced Monday that Renteria won't return after he led them to a 35-25 record in his pandemic-shortened fourth year. They ended a string of seven consecutive losing seasons with their first playoff appearance since 2008. The team and longtime pitching coach Don Cooper also agreed to part. The White Sox held a three-game lead in the AL Central before losing seven of their final eight to finish tied for second with Cleveland at 35-25, one behind Minnesota. Chicago then got knocked out by Oakland in three games in their wild-card series.

Pham stabbed

San Diego Padres outfielder Tommy Pham is recovering after he was stabbed in the back Sunday night, authorities said. Pham was stabbed shortly after 10:30 p.m. outside the Pacers Showgirls International gentlemen's club, police Lt. Shawn Takeuchi told the San Diego Union-Tribune. Pham apparently didn't know the attackers, who remain at large, he said. Two people who said they spoke with Pham told the Union-Tribune that Pham was leaving and saw an argument taking place near his car. One person told the paper that Pham was attacked after asking the arguing people to get away from his car. Pham was stabbed in the lower back and the wound pierced all three layers of skin but didn't damage any organs, according to a statement from the Padres. The team said he was in good condition and is expected to fully recover. Pham, 32, was traded to the Padres last year after six seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays and St. Louis Cardinals.

HOCKEY

Vegas signs Pietrangelo

The Vegas Golden Knights agreed to terms Monday on a $61.6 million, seven-year deal with top free agent Alex Pietrangelo, according to a person with direct knowledge of the contract. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced by the team. Pietrangelo will count $8.8 million against the salary cap through 2027. He gives Vegas another big-money player, but the team will also need to shed salary to fit him under the $81.5 million salary cap. The 30-year-old defenseman leaves the St. Louis Blues after serving as captain of their 2019 Stanley Cup championship team. Pietrangelo is coming off scoring a career-high 16 goals despite the season being cut short at 70 games. Pietrangelo has 109 goals and 341 assists for 450 points in 758 regular-season NHL games.

FOOTBALL

Kansas St. loses QB

Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson will miss the rest of the season after having surgery on his throwing shoulder, leaving freshman Will Howard to lead the No. 22 Wildcats the rest of the way. Thompson was hurt two weeks ago when Texas Tech's Rico Jeffers drove him into the ground after unloading a pass in the Wildcats' 31-21 victory. The Red Raiders were penalized 15 yards and Jeffers was ejected for the late hit. Thompson is a senior, but the NCAA has frozen eligibility clocks for the 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic, which means he could return for one more season. It's unclear whether that decision has been made. Howard made his first start Saturday at TCU. He threw for 117 yards with an interception and ran for 86 yards and a touchdown, leading the Wildcats (3-1, 2-0) to a 21-14 victory that kept them in first place in the Big 12.

ATHLETICS

32 active cases at Baylor

Baylor had 32 active covid-19 cases in its athletic department in the wake of postponing a football game for the second time this season. Updated numbers released Monday, which include athletes from multiple sports, showed 29 new cases since last week. The school's weekly update came a day after the Big 12 rescheduled Saturday's home game against No. 7 Oklahoma State to Dec. 12. Baylor's pause of football activities since Thursday will extend through at least this week. Of the 32 active cases, 29 athletes had symptoms. The school said 44 cases were being monitored, including close contacts. Baylor Athletic Director Mack Rhoades said Sunday that the significant increase in positive covid-19 cases led to concerns of an outbreak. He also said the increase caused a position group to fall below the minimum threshold of available players, though neither he nor the school provided any specifics about that. The Bears' original opener Sept. 12 didn't happen because Louisiana Tech had widespread positive tests for covid-19.