President touts return to campaign trail

SANFORD, Fla. -- Just a week after his release from a hospital, President Donald Trump returned to the campaign trail Monday for the first time since contracting the coronavirus.

"It's great to be back in my home state, Florida, to make my official return to the campaign trail," Trump declared in front of a crowd of thousands of supporters standing shoulder-to-shoulder, mostly without masks, despite the ongoing pandemic.

Trump's opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, campaigned Monday in Ohio, attempting to expand the battleground map and keep Trump on the defensive in a state thought by many to be out of reach for Democrats after Trump's wide margin of victory there four years ago.

Trump said that, after being given experimental medication and other VIP treatment, he's feeling great and is glad he no longer needs to be concerned about infection because he's now "immune."

"I feel so powerful," said Trump, displaying no obvious signs of lingering infection. "I'll walk into that audience. I'll walk in there, I'll kiss everyone in that audience. I'll kiss the guys and the beautiful women ... everybody. I'll just give ya a big fat kiss."

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious-disease expert, said Monday on CNN that those who recover from covid-19 are likely to be immune for a limited period of time, but there are cases emerging of people getting reinfected weeks or months later.

With three weeks to go before Election Day, Trump is pushing to correct a deficit in national and battleground-state polling.

That includes in Florida, which is seen as critical to his reelection chances. Trump narrowly beat his 2016 rival, Democrat Hillary Clinton, in the state by just over 112,000 votes. Some recent polls have suggested a close race in the state, while others have put Biden ahead.

Trump's Sanford rally was his first stop in a busy week that will include events in Pennsylvania, Iowa, North Carolina and Wisconsin. The robust schedule underscored the urgency he is facing to recover from a series of self-inflicted setbacks that have rattled his base of support and triggered alarm among Republicans who fear the White House is on the verge of being lost.

And it comes amid still-unanswered questions about the effect that so much travel so soon could have on the 74-year-old president's health. The progression of covid-19 is often unpredictable, and there can be long-term complications.

TESTING NEGATIVE

Sean Conley, Trump's doctor, said Monday for the first time that the president had recently tested negative on "consecutive days," though he did not specify which days.

Conley said the negative tests were one of several factors contributing to the conclusion by Trump's medical team that the president "is not infectious to others."

"In response to your inquiry regarding the President's most recent COVID-19 tests, I can share with you that he has tested NEGATIVE, on consecutive days, using the Abbott BinaxNOW antigen card," Conley said in a letter shared on Twitter by White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

"It is important to note that this test was not used in isolation for the determination of the President's current negative status," Conley said.

The Abbott Laboratories test produces quick results but has a greater chance of a false negative than the more reliable polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test.

Biden tested negative for the coronavirus again Monday, according to his campaign.

"Biden underwent PCR testing for COVID-19 today and COVID-19 was not detected," the campaign said in a statement.

Some medical experts have voiced skepticism that Trump could be declared contagion-free so soon. And it was unclear what -- if any -- added precautions and safety measures the campaign planned to take to prevent the trip from further spreading a virus that has already infected so many of the president's closest aides and allies, including his campaign manager and the head of the Republican Party.

Trump's decision to so quickly return to the campaign trail drew criticism from Biden and other Democrats.

"President Trump comes to Sanford today bringing nothing but reckless behavior, divisive rhetoric, and fear mongering," Biden said in a statement. "But, equally dangerous is what he fails to bring: no plan to get this virus that has taken the lives of over 15,000 Floridians under control."

Florida state Rep. Shevrin Jones, a Democrat who is running for state Senate and who recently recovered from his own covid-19 infection, said in a conference call with reporters before Trump's arrival that the president should not be going to Florida.

"It's reckless and irresponsible," Jones said.

Fauci also questioned the wisdom of holding such an event, noting the climbing test positivity rates in parts of the Sun Belt.

"We know that that is asking for trouble when you do that," Fauci said.

BIDEN'S MESSAGE

In Ohio, Biden stressed an economic message and touted his own record while casting Trump as having abandoned working-class voters who helped him win Rust Belt states that put him in the White House in 2016.

In Toledo, Biden addressed United Auto Workers who represent a local General Motors powertrain plant. He spoke in a parking lot with about 30 American-made cars and trucks arrayed nearby, and he struck a decidedly populist note, praising unions and arguing that he represented working-class values while Trump cared only about impressing the Ivy League and country club set.

"I don't measure people by the size of their bank account," Biden said. "You and I measure people by the strength of their character, their honesty, their courage."

Biden highlighted his role as the Obama administration rescued the U.S. auto industry after the 2008 financial collapse.

"The auto industry that supported 1 in 8 Ohioans was on the brink," Biden said at the drive-in rally, eliciting horn honks from people listening from their vehicles. "Barack and I bet on you, and it paid off."

Vice President Mike Pence staged his own event in Ohio's capital, Columbus, concluding remarks at Savko & Sons, an excavation company that hosted then-President Barack Obama at one of its job sites in 2010.

"You said yes to President Donald Trump in 2016, and I know the Buckeye State's going to say yes to four more years," Pence told the crowd. "It's on, Ohio. It's on. You've gotta bring it."

He also noted that Biden has refused to say whether he will heed the calls of some Democrats who would like to see the party expand the number of seats on the Supreme Court, should Democrats win the White House and the Senate on Nov. 3 while retaining control of the House.

"It could be nothing less than the biggest power grab in American history," Pence said. "Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won't tell the American people what they're going to do."

Biden has called for the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat to remain vacant until after the election but hasn't answered questions about whether he would be open to expanding the court. He says doing so would be playing politics by Trump's rules.

The Biden campaign has increased advertising in Ohio lately, even as Trump has scaled back his efforts in the state and elsewhere. Biden's perceived increases in support have largely come as the president has seen his backing slip in cities including Cincinnati and Cleveland -- but he is looking to cancel that out by expanding his strong support among voters in rural areas.

Biden counters that Trump has mishandled the pandemic, exacerbating the resulting economic fallout. He said the Trump administration "squandered" the strong economy it inherited from the Obama White House four years ago, and he promised to create new, high-paying union jobs once the country gets the virus under control.

"He turned his back on you," Biden said of Trump. "I promise you, I will never do that."

VIRUS REMARKS

Trump has been eager to show the world that he is no longer sidelined by a virus that he has consistently played down and that has killed more than 214,000 people across the nation, including more than 15,000 in Florida.

Indeed, Trump on Monday continued to mock Biden for his efforts to encourage social distancing at his campaign events, deriding as "crazy" the circles that Biden's campaign uses to delineate individual space.

"He's got a lot of bad days coming," Trump said at another point.

Since his release from a military hospital after three days of around-the-clock care that included access to experimental antibody treatments unavailable to the public, Trump has used his personal experience to try to convince the public that he was right all along.

He has repeatedly told Americans who contract the virus that they're "going to get better really fast," although hundreds of people in the U.S. die of the virus every day.

Trump is running out of time to recover from a series of setbacks in his campaign for reelection.

The one-two punch of his coronavirus diagnosis and his widely panned debate performance also has Republicans worried they could lose control of the Senate. With just over three weeks until Election Day, Senate races in some reliably red states, including South Carolina and Kansas, are competitive, aided by a surge in Democratic fundraising that has put both the Republican Party and Trump's own campaign at an unexpected financial disadvantage.

The president is aiming for a reset this week, hoping an aggressive travel schedule and Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation hearings will energize his most loyal supporters and shift attention away from the virus.

Optimists in the president's inner circle point to his unique ability to command attention and to his 2016 campaign, which also seemed destined for defeat before a late shift. But that comeback was aided by outside forces against an unpopular opponent. This year's campaign, other Republicans worry, may instead resemble 1980 or 2008: a close race until, at the end, it decidedly wasn't.

"It's not good for my side," said veteran GOP pollster Whit Ayres. "Pretty obviously, in many ways down-ballot Republicans are in the boat with Donald Trump. That's good for Republicans in deep-red states, but more problematic for those in swing states."

Asked for any bright spots for the Republican field, Ayres said, "I'm wracking my brain and just struggling."

​​​​​Information for this article was contributed by Jill Colvin, Jonathan Lemire, Curt Anderson, Zeke Miller, Bill Barrow, Will Weissert, Lisa Mascaro, Aamer Madhani and Brian Slodysko of The Associated Press; and by Felicia Sonmez and Sean Sullivan of The Washington Post.

