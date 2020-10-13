Pulaski Academy in position to take run at championships

Pulaski Academy's boys did everything they needed to do to put themselves in position to win their sixth consecutive Class 4A state championship Monday at Burns Park Tennis Center in North Little Rock.

Coach Bill Topich's squad didn't lose a match, advancing two players into today's semifinals on the singles bracket, and placing both doubles teams into the semifinals.

"For the boys, it looks like we've got a pretty overwhelming lead heading into Day Two," Topich said. "I won't say it's insurmountable, but it's pretty close to that."

Singles players Brandon Nguyen and Anthony Tran each won two matches Monday.

Nguyen defeated Mason McKinney of Arkadelphia 6-1, 6-1, and Jake Nielson of Magnolia 6-1, 6-3. Tran, the No. 2 seed in the singles bracket, defeated Ryan Clark of Wynne 6-0, 6-0, and Tristan Malone of Magn0lia 6-2, 6-0.

The top-seeded boys doubles team of Noah Becker and Jack Lewis won its only match 6-0, 6-1, after receiving a first-round bye.

At the bottom of the doubles bracket, Nathaniel Byrd and Jakes Rogers also won two matches, completing a perfect day for the Bruins boys.

Even a tough draw for Nguyen, who plays Shiloh Christian's top-seeded Bradley Neil in the semifinals, won't stop Pulaski Academy.

"Ultimately, I think we have accumulated enough points across the board to have the state title for the boys," Topich said.

It's not nearly as clear-cut for the Lady Bruins, who have the powerhouse top-seeded doubles team of Julienne and Jaymie Angtuaco on course to meet Valley View's second-seeded girls team of Allison Shinnaberry and Hannah Hyneman in the doubles final.

"It's going to be a battle to the very end for Pulaski Academy and Valley View," Topich said. "We have a phenomenal doubles team, and they have a phenomenal doubles team. That ultimately may end up deciding the state champion."

The top-seeded Neil played for less than 30 minutes Monday, earning a first-round bye with the top seed and then beating Highland's Micah McBride 6-0, 6-0, in the quarterfinals.

Neil, a senior who has not played in the state tournament since his freshman season when he finished second, has not lost a game in more than a dozen matches this season.

"I'm trying to stay as consistent as possible," Neil said. "It's kind of a sense that the competition is always going to be good in your head, no matter what. You want to respect every opponent you face. It's motivational, trying to keep every match far away from a loss."

Neil said if he makes it to the final against Pulaski Academy's Tran, it will be a competitive match.

"He's an absolutely fantastic player," Neil said.

Winning a state title is the main reason he decided to play for his school this year instead of home-schooling and playing on a more competitive tournament circuit.

"I want to do everything I can to win a title for them before I go to college," he said.