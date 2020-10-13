Rays have pick of Margot gems

Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Manuel Margot falls over a wall after catching a foul ball hit by George Springer of the Houston Astros during the second inning in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series on Monday. The Rays won 4-2 and lead the series 2-0. (AP/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO -- Back in the ballpark where he started his big-league career, Manuel Margot of the Tampa Bay Rays had a breakout game in the American League Championship Series with a three-run home run and a spectacular catch while tumbling over a wall in right field.

Asked which was bigger in the 4-2 victory against the Houston Astros, Margot said through a translator: "Definitely the home run. The home run didn't hurt."

The home run was huge, for sure, because it helped the Rays get halfway to the World Series with a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

But they'll be talking about the catch for a long time.

With two outs in the second and runners on second and third, Margot tracked George Springer's long foul ball to right field while shielding his face from the sun. He caught it as he tumbled over a padded railing atop a wall and landed on a walkway near the seats down the line at Petco Park.

Margot popped up, smiled and held up his glove with the ball in it after a 102-foot sprint.

Margot was shaken up a little but stayed in the game.

"Approaching it you don't really realize how high it is, but it gets a little lower once you go over the wall, so once I actually started to flip and realized it was a little bit further of a drop, that's when I got a little scared," Margot said.

Margot played with the San Diego Padres from late in the 2016 season until being traded to Tampa Bay in the offseason. He played one game in right field in 2016, but the rest of his time in San Diego was spent in center.

"To have the ability to know where you're at, and kind of be able to say, 'Forget it, I know I'm going to hit something but I'm going in,' and still hang on to the ball, was really, really impressive," Manager Kevin Cash said.

His teammates raved about the catch.

"He sold out," winner Charlie Morton said. "Those guys are all in for each other, and they put their bodies on the line. They've been doing that all year. That play was unbelievable."

Shortstop Willy Adames said Margot "was going with determination. He was going to do whatever it took to make that catch. It was an unbelievable play that he made on the right-field line, putting himself in a dangerous place."

Margot homered to straightaway center field on an 0-1 pitch from Lance McCullers with two outs in the first. It followed the first of two errors by second baseman Jose Altuve on a grounder to shallow right field by Ji-Man Choi. Altuve's throw hit the ground before going in and out of first baseman Yuli Gurriel's glove.

The play originally was ruled an error on Gurriel, but the official scorer later charged the error to Altuve.

Margot's big plays made a winner of the 36-year-old Morton, who helped Houston win the 2017 World Series, and spoiled an otherwise fine effort by McCullers, who lost despite striking out 11 in seven innings. Three of the four runs off him were unearned.

Morton improved to 4-0 with a 0.90 ERA in the last two postseasons.

Tampa Bay held on through a tense ninth, when Nick Anderson twice loaded the bases. One run scored when Springer hit a one-hopper to second baseman Brandon Lowe, who stepped on the base and started a double play. After walking Altuve and Michael Brantley on four pitches each, Anderson got Alex Bregman to fly out on the first pitch to center fielder Kevin Kiermaier, a step in front of the warning track.

Game 3 is tonight, when the Rays will send Ryan Yarbrough against Houston's Jose Urquidy. Teams with 2-0 leads have won 72 of 85 best-of-seven series.

