Schools update given at meeting

Bill Tietz, assistant superintendent, gave an annual report to the public for the Watson Chapel School District during the district School Board meeting on Monday.

Most noticeable was the decrease in enrollment from 2,231 in the 2019-2020 school year to 2,153 based on enrollment numbers as of Saturday.

"A lot of those kids requested transfers to other schools, so we know they are accounted for, but there are some that are not accounted for," said Watson Chapel Superintendent Jerry Guess.

Home-schooled students increased from 44 to 51. Watson Chapel's demographic is 84.8% Black, 11.3% white, and less than 1% for Hispanic and two or more races.

The average teacher salary for the 2019-2020 fiscal year was at its highest in the past four years, at $52,076.

"Most of our staff is over. They're topped out on the scales," said Tietz. "One of these years, we are going to lose a tremendous amount of teachers."

Tietz said this year has been tough for teachers due to covid-19, and he hopes teachers don't leave during this time when they are needed the most.

"It's hard to find good teachers that have been in the business so long," he said. "It takes a little while and these teachers coming out of college, they do not have the maturity or the experience that these teachers have."

Tietz called Watson Chapel's teacher report "good numbers" stating 50% of the teachers held a bachelor's degree, 48% held a master's degree and 2% had an advanced degree.

The student to teacher ratio is 13:1 with a total of 165 teachers.

"Right now that's about how our elementary classes are with covid and a lot of kids going virtual," said Tietz. "That's really helped us do the spacing in the classroom and distancing. That has been a plus."

Also noticeable was parental involvement as there was only one parent who attended the meeting. Latoya Morgan, a Watson Chapel alumni who has five children in the school district, said she was there as an advocate for children in the school district.

"Parental involvement has really changed," said Tietz. "This covid has made it difficult."

Ready for Learning committee chair, Kristy Sanders reported 1,134 students were virtual but 262 returned to on-site instruction.

"On the other hand, because of community quarantine, about 150 have had to go from on-site to virtual," said Sanders.

Sanders said a survey was sent out to the parents of virtual learners and only received 16 responses. Sanders said the survey was sent through email, by phone call and via text message but found some parents have Watson Chapel blocked and have unsubscribed to their email listing.

"It's really hard to get in touch with them," said Sanders, who also said the teachers are working hard but are frustrated.

"This situation has really frustrated teachers who are struggling," said Guess. "They are working so hard to get these virtual kids to do what they need to be doing and they're just not responding as we would like them to."

Sanders said parent/teacher conferences will be virtual, but the district is requesting that parents whose children are doing well in school to allow their allotment of time to go to a parent whose children may need more attention.

"We're going to send a letter to some of the elementary parents," said Sanders addressing students who were doing fine. "Unless you want to set up an appointment for parent/teacher conference, it won't be necessary."

Currently Watson Chapel has 243 students who are receiving special education services with 14 certified special education teachers, two speech pathologists, one special education designee, one secretary, eight paraprofessionals, and one special education director.

Thirty-six students received dyslexia intervention services from a trained dyslexia interventionist, but virtual students in the program had not received virtual instruction since school started.

"We've had to revamp the program this year," said Tietz. "We have trained two individuals. The person we had last year is gone."

Tietz said training is being done at the Shriner's Hospital in Houston.

"Our regular classroom started last week with the students in class and the virtual, they had to wait for the dyslexia software which is to start Monday," said Tietz. "All parents have been contacted is my understanding."

Morgan said during public communications that she was concerned about the dyslexia students who had not received services for almost an entire nine-week period.

"How frustrated do you think a child is at home virtually doing something they have never done before and they can't read what's in front of them," said Morgan. "To me, that's just inexcusable."

The school board replied the decision for the child to learn virtually is the parent's choice, stating the student could come on campus to receive the dyslexia services.

"The kids that are at home, that are virtual students, because their parents don't feel safe for their kids to come into the school, you are still required to offer that child the same education that they would receive if they were in person," said Morgan.

In response, the board said the services were offered at the school and were no different from the virtual learners who come to the school and participate in extracurricular activities such as sports.

Currently, 67 students are declared homeless. Kerri Williams, a district administrator said she gets calls from agencies that inform her when students are in a shelter.

"We have a high percentage of our students that are doubled up so that means they are living with someone else," said Williams. "When they come in and do the residency forms and we notarize the state that they're doubled up then I usually give them the McKinney-Vento form to fill out to see if they require services."

The McKinney-Veto Homeless Act states that children and youth who lack a fixed, regular, and adequate nighttime residence are homeless. It protects the rights of homeless students to enroll in, attend, and succeed in public schools.

ACT scores from last year fell below the state's average in all core subjects.

"We are still below state level but science has went up," said Tietz who said every district across the state has a low ACT score. "We hope for better in the future."

Watson Chapel does offer concurrent credit courses in partnership with Southeast Arkansas College. Students will have the opportunity to take college-level courses on the high school campus prior to graduation.

Leadership, academics, extracurricular activities, culture, and community are the key areas the board members said they will focus on that will help market the school district in hopes it will cut down on the student enrollment decline.